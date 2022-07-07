6 At-Home Hacks for Men to Promote Hair Growth

Nearly everyone has hair issues because of pollution and bad lifestyle. Dandruff, oily scalp, hair loss and split ends have become widespread issues. Taking care of your hair is not a very difficult process, though.

Those who take good care of their hair tend to have less difficulties, so experts say that hair care is essential.

Usually, about 100 hair strands per day are shed as part of the hair growth cycle, and in most situations, the hair grows back. However, occasionally we may lose more hair, and that may not regrow, leaving us with noticeable baldness.

We all want to be crowned with a head full of beautiful, healthy hair. When we see advertising with smooth, cascading hair, we think about flipping our hair like celebrities. The difficulty of ongoing upkeep comes with this quest. Additionally, hair loss only makes this tricky chore more difficult.

Tips to Promote Hair Growth in Men

If you condition your hair frequently, and wash it often, your hair will grow more quickly than if you utilise antioxidants, which are better in preventing early hair damage than increasing hair length or density.

However, the two functions can do a world of good for your hair and hair growth objectives. Here's a look at six recommendations for quick hair growth:

1) Avoid Very Cold Showers

Avoid taking a cold shower, or at the very least, avoid using it on your scalp. Cooler temperatures could narrow the capillaries on your scalp that "transport nutrients and collect up waste items from the skin's surface," according to Kingsley.

You want your blood vessels to be as active as possible to maintain healthy hair cells.

Start with lukewarm water to be on the safe side. Douse your head in water without subjecting it to an abrupt shift in temperature. You can slightly increase the coldness when it's time to rinse.

2) Never Comb When Hair is Dripping Wet

When your hair is at its wettest, it'sbest to avoid pulling or straining it. They are most prone to splitting or breaking off at that point.

It's advised to dry your hair with a towel before using a comb or brush to detangle it. Take your time, as there's a significant amount of moisture to eliminate.

It's important to dry your hair gently; avoid moving it back and forth quickly if your hair has already grown to half the length you want.

3) Onion Juice for Hair Growth

Onion juice is one of the most traditional and powerful remedies for hair growth. The reason is that it includes sulphur, which increases the creation of collagen in tissues and aids in hair regrowth. Use it despite its overpowering odour, as it disappears after only one rinse.

To do this treatment, slice a few onions into thin rounds, extract the juice from them, and rub the resulting paste over your scalp for 10 to 15 minutes. After letting it do its thing, gently shower it off.

Quick tip: You can also use potato juice instead of onion.

4) Eat Right Foods

Your hair fits into the equation of "you are what you eat." Although it might not seem related, what you put in your mouth could have a big impact on the hair on your head.

Iron is a crucial nutrient for the health of your hair. You can notice more hair falling out in the shower and other areas of the house when your body begins to deplete itself of this mineral.

That's because iron plays a crucial role in the development of new hair. Iron has been recognised as a crucial component of the genes that make up the hair follicle, even if the precise manner it affects the hair is unknown.

Others are fatty acids, selenium, copper, magnesium and calcium, which may promote hair growth, as well as zinc, whose absence in your diet can cause hair loss.

5) Sleep Well

Your sleeping patterns affect how well your hair grows, just like your nutrition. The recommended amount of sleep per night is 7-8 hours. These are the times when the body is constantly repairing itself.

Growth hormones have a window within which they can act to hasten cell division. More hair can result from more sleep and more active scalp cells.

Additionally, sleeping improves the blood flow to your hair follicles. So, consider getting in a good night's sleep and working out as complementary hobbies. While sleep maintains the pumps till the next day, a solid workout pumps up the entire body.

6) Massage Regularly

In addition to using hair oils and masks, massaging the scalp stimulates it and may increase hair thickness.

Stretching during massage is supposed to stimulate dermal papilla cells, which are found at the base of the hair follicle, to promote hair growth and thickness. These cells are essential for the development of hair, hair growth and the cycle of hair loss and renewal.

If stress and anxiety are what's causing your hair loss, taking the time to massage your scalp every day can also help you feel better.

