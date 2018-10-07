6 Band Workouts To Improve Your Body Strength

Body strength is very important for various reasons and it includes both, upper and lower body strength. Enhancing your body strength helps with maintaining the overall stability. It also helps in promoting an effective flow of energy from one part of the body to another. Not only that, a strong upper body also reduces the risk of injuries and allows you to maintain proper posture and form. Let us look at some benefits of working out to strengthen your body:

1. The more you work on your body strength, the better your posture becomes.

2. With a strong upper and lower body, the flow of energy becomes effective and smooth.

3. By undertaking strength training exercises, you give a boost to your metabolism.

4. Strength training can help with weight loss. A lot of us find it difficult to lose weight mostly because we have stubborn fat deposits on our body. Strength training helps treat stubborn fat.

5. No matter which exercise routine you follow, being strong adds another degree of effectiveness to your workout.

A lot of people are now using a resistance band in their workouts and rightly so. Not only does a resistance band make your workout more challenging, but it also makes it fun, too. These bands come in different shapes and sizes and you must do your research to understand which one will suit your needs. Let us look at a resistance band workout to help you strengthen your whole body.

Exercise #1

Upright Row

Instructions:

Step 1: Press the band under your feet and make sure that it is about shoulder width apart. Keep your back straight and hold the band such that your palms face your body. Keep your arms straight down.

Step 2: Lift your hands up and bring your palms to your chin. Keep your hands close to your body throughout the movement. Move your elbows to your side and go up until your forearms are almost parallel to the floor.

Step 3: Get back to the initial position and repeat.

Do 2 sets of 15 reps each.

