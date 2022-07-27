6 Barbell Squat Variations For Lower Body Fat Loss

Barbell squatting is one of the best exercises for lower body fat loss. It's also one of the best ways to build strength and muscle in your legs.

However, squats can be boring and repetitive if you don't switch it up with different variations. Barbell squat variations can challenge your core, hips and glutes:

Barbell Exercises For Lower Body Fat Loss

Here're six barbell exercises for lower body fat loss:

#1 Barbell Back Squat

The barbell back squat is the most common squat variation. It’s a great exercise to develop lower body strength, muscle mass and muscle endurance. The setup for this variation of the squat is similar to what you would do with dumbbells or kettlebells:

Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. (You can also place a barbell across your upper back.)

Squat down till you reach about 90 degrees of knee flexion (where your thighs are parallel to the floor).

When you go down into this position, keep your shoulders back and chest up by squeezing your glutes together as hard as possible throughout this movement. That'll help you maintain proper posture throughout the exercise so that it doesn’t put unnecessary pressure on your lower back muscles.

#2 Barbell Front Squat

The barbell front squat is an excellent variation of the barbell squat. It's less common than its back and overhead counterparts, but it still has many benefits and can be used in your training to help you achieve a plethora of goals.

To perform a barbell front squat, simply stand up straight with your feet shoulder-width apart, grab a barbell with an overhand grip that's just outside shoulder width. Hold it at chest level before lowering yourself down into a deep lunge (resting on one leg).

Press back up into a starting position as you drive through both heels to return to a standstill. Perform three sets of eight reps on each leg if you're looking for general fat loss or two sets of five reps if you want something more strength oriented.

#3 Zercher Squat

The Zercher squat is performed with a bar resting in the crooks of your elbows. It's an incredibly effective lower body exercise that also builds upper body strength, so you can use it to complement other lifts like the front squat or overhead press.

One of the biggest benefits of Zercher squats is that they target your core while you're performing them. That means they give your abs something to do during a workout rather than just waiting around till it's time for crunches or planks.

They also work many different muscle groups at once, including those in the legs, glutes, back and shoulders.

#4 Safety Bar Squat

Safety-bar squats are a great way to work your lower body. You can use a lighter weight or heavier weight and even try them with a barbell or dumbbells.

The safety bar squat can be done with a squat rack or a squat stand. Safety bars are typically attached to the front of the rack. So you won’t need any additional equipment for this exercise aside from the rack itself. You might need some bumper plates if you want to increase resistance even more than what your bodyweight provides.

One thing that makes safety bar squats so versatile is their wide range of motion. It’s possible for someone who has never lifted weights before to go all the way up to seasoned athletes who compete in powerlifting competitions.

#5 Anderson Squat

The Anderson squat is a variation of the back squat, which means it's an excellent way to overload your quads and hamstrings. It can also be used to help you build muscle in your glutes and core.

To perform an Anderson squat, start by holding the bar at arm's length next to each side of your body. Stand with feet hip-width apart, toes facing straight ahead or slightly turned out (about 15 degrees). If you do that correctly, you should feel a stretch in both hamstrings as well as a slight stretch across your upper back.

Start low, and work your way up. The low-angled nature of this squat allows you to focus on your range of motion and get strong, deep reps, which can help you build stronger, bigger quads.

#6 Hack Squat

The hack squat is a great exercise for beginners to get comfortable with the squat movement. It requires you to place a bar on your upper back and lower it till your hips are parallel to the floor.

This version of the squat is typically performed in a Smith Machine, which helps keep you from falling over by providing support at all times. However, if you don't have access to one, it's possible to do this move outside of the gym as well. Just make sure whatever surface you choose is stable enough for your weight.

Keep these tips in mind before attempting this exercise:

Keep your back straight throughout the movement. If you bend forward or round out your spine, that will put unnecessary stress on your lower back muscles and could cause injury.

Keep your knees in line with your feet at all times during this movement (don't let them go past). That'll help keep pressure off of them and limit any potential strain or discomfort during this exercise. It'll also help you maintain proper form throughout each repetition.

Conclusion

Squatting with a barbell is a great exercise. It provides variety, challenges the body and is highly beneficial when done correctly.

