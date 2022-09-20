6 Basic Flexibility Exercises for Young Athletes

Young athletes are frequently advised to perform flexibility exercises for a variety of reasons. These exercises assist athletes in preparing their muscles for intensive training and competition while lowering the chances of injury.

Flexibility exercises are essentially yoga-inspired stretches that relax the muscles, making the body lighter and more flexible. Other benefits of these workouts include increased range of motion, improved body balance, enhanced flexibility, muscular strengthening, and improvement in athletic performance.

That's why athletes should do a 10-15-minute stretching practice consisting of a variety of flexibility exercises. We have compiled a list of simple and effective exercises for young athletes to incorporate into their practice.

Basic Flexibility Exercises for Young Athletes

Check out these six basic flexibility exercises for young athletes:

1) Quad Stretch

Quadriceps are often the strongest muscles when it comes to sports or even utilitarian activities, which is why it's essential to stretch them adequately for increased mobility and balance.

To do this flexibility exercise:

Start by standing in an extended position with your feet slightly apart and back straight.

Raise one foot off of the ground behind you, and grasp it with the palm of the same hand.

Before releasing, gently press the heel toward the hip till you feel a stretch in your quads.

Change sides, and continue.

2) Seated Hamstring Stretch

This exercise can boost flexibility, particularly while working on the hamstrings and lower back.

To do this exercise:

Assume a seated position, with your legs stretched out in front of you on the ground.

With your back straight, reach with both hands towards your toes.

Make sure that you are bending from your hips and not your back.

Repeat 6-8 times.

3) Runner's Lunge

The runner's lunge is one of the most popular flexibility exercises young athletes can implement in their everyday routine to strengthen their legs and hips.

To do this exercise:

Start by assuming a standing position with your back straight.

Take a large stride forward with one leg while bending it at 90 degrees and bringing the back knee closer to the ground.

You may place your hands on the thighs of the leg in front of you. Change sides, and continue.

4) Hip and Back Stretch

Hip and back stretches are among the most beneficial flexibility exercises young athletes may include in their routine.

This workout targets the midsection of the body, particularly the lower back and hips. Hip and back stretches reduce the risk of spinal damage while also enlarging the pelvic region.

To do this exercise:

Begin in a seated position on the ground with your legs stretched forward and back straight throughout the exercise.

Raise your left leg off the ground, and cross it over your right leg while keeping your right leg on the ground in a straight position.

Pull your left knee towards your chest, and swivel your upper torso to look over your left shoulder while your left leg is bent at the knees.

Hold the position for a few seconds. Change sides, and repeat.

5) Triceps Stretch

The triceps stretch is a popular and dynamic flexibility exercise, particularly among young athletes.

This exercise aids in stretching the arm muscles and releasing tension in the shoulders. After jogging, the triceps stretch can strengthen the upper body.

To do this exercise:

Start by assuming an elongated posture with your feet hip-width apart, back straight, and gaze directed straight ahead.

Bring your right arm across your body and towards your left shoulder.

Feel the stretch in your upper arms as you press your right elbow towards your shoulder with your left hand.

After about 20 seconds, swap the arms, and repeat.

6) Butterfly Stretch

The butterfly stretch can assist young athletes achieve a deep midline stretch while targeting their inner thighs and pelvis.

To do this exercise:

Assume a seated position on the ground with your back straight, feet together in the middle, and knees bent on the sides.

Put your palms around your toes, and press your knees softly into the ground to feel the stretch.

Bring your upper body towards the ground, and attempt to touch your forehead to the floor for increased difficulty. Slowly let go.

Takeaway

Young athletes can benefit from the aforementioned flexibility workouts both on and off the field. These workouts target various muscle groups by stretching and strengthening them thoroughly.

Incorporating these exercises into the routine of young athletes can bring a multitude of benefits, including a decreased chance of injury, strengthened muscles, enhanced sports performance, increased mobility, and enhanced stability and flexibility. That will result in improved athletic and sporting performance.

