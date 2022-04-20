6 Benefits of a Sauna after an Intense Workout

Who doesn't love being in the sauna after a workout? We all know that regular exercise is key to living a healthy and happy life. At the end of such intense workouts, you would probably feel like lying down and relaxing — but if you have neglected this particular need, spending time in the sauna can do wonders for you.

Often overlooked by many as a recovery mechanism, spending time in the sauna after a workout has its benefits.

Saunas are the ideal place to unwind, relax and get the blood circulating after exercise. While saunas can be great for anyone who is active, they can also help athletes recover from workouts, ease muscular pain , and help you to sleep more peacefully.

6 Reasons Why You Should Try Sauna after an Intense Workout

Start with a time limit that you can tolerate, then gradually increase by a minute or two each week until you've reached three or four 30-minute sessions per week.

Also, stay hydrated by drinking two to four cool glasses of water after your sauna visit and cooling down gradually.

#1 Helps with muscle recovery

Helps with the muscle recovery. (Image by Victor Freitas / Pexels)

Intense workouts are hard, but they're worth it!

When you're done, you might feel sore and achy—and that's normal. But don't let sore muscles slow you down! A sauna can help you recover faster after your workout and reduce pain and tension in your muscles.

Saunas are also great for relieving muscle soreness and tightness because the heat relaxes muscles and increases blood flow so that damaged tissue can repair itself more quickly.

#2 Soothes Lower Back Pain

Reduces lower back pain. (Image by Karolina Grabowska / Pexels)

If you have lower back pain, saunas are a terrific addition to your regimen. Sauna heat penetrates muscles and ligaments in the lower back, allowing blood vessels to dilate. As a result, blood may circulate more freely throughout the body, easing tight and tense muscles. This may help patients move more freely and temporarily relieve lower back pain.

#3 Relaxation

Puts you into a deep state of relaxation. (Image by Pixabay / Pexels)

The heat from the sauna not only helps reduce soreness, but it also affects your internal body clock. This means that during the sauna session, your brain will receive more signals that it is time to sleep—and those signals are stronger when you rest in the sauna for longer periods of time.

So simply taking a few minutes to relax after an intense workout can help you feel much better both physically and mentally instead of feeling like you're running on empty.

#4 Increased Metabolism

Helps in improving your metabolism. (Image by Nathan Cowley / Pexels)

Getting your sweat on in the sauna can cause your metabolism to temporarily increase, which means you’re burning more calories than usual while sedentary. Here's how it works: Your body works hard to cool itself down after overheating, and it performs a similar action to cardio without the movement.

Unfortunately, this doesn't mean you can skip your daily workouts. Sauna visits, when combined with a regular exercise plan, may increase your daily calorie burn.

#5 Keeps your skin healthy & clean

Keeps your skin healthy & fresh. (Image by Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels)

Skin health is vital not only for esthetic reasons, but also because it protects us from the environment and microorganisms, as well as regulating our body temperature. Saunas assists your skin in cleaning itself and removing dead skin cells. Not only will your skin "breathe" and protect you better, but it will also appear better.

Sebaceous glands, which are found on the scalp, might be triggered by the heat of a sauna. Sebaceous glands secrete substances that give hair a lustrous, healthy appearance.

#6 Saunas is Beneficial to your Brain

Produces more norepinephrine. (Image by Kindel Media / Pexels)

Saunas, after an exercise, have numerous advantages that go far beyond athletic performance. When you spend time in the sauna, your body produces more norepinephrine. Appropriate norepinephrine levels are thought to protect humans from a variety of ailments, including Alzheimer's disease and migraines

All around, the sauna can help prepare your body for what you’ve just put it through: it helps flush out major toxins, it leaves you with a feeling of being refreshed and detoxed.

Who should avoid going to saunas?

Saunas aren't for everyone, and if you have high blood pressure, heart problems, or are pregnant, you should use them with caution.

Bottom Line

The sauna has a long and honorable history as a place to rejuvenate the body, mind and spirit. It has been used in numerous cultures around the world throughout history. Modern research shows that even a short period of time in the sauna can have numerous benefits beyond relaxation.

With so many therapeutic qualities and an ability to transcend cultural boundaries, sauna bathing may well be one of the healthiest habits you can adopt for yourself.

If you are looking to boost your health and wellness, consider adding a post-workout sauna session to your routine. Make sure you do your research beforehand and know what kind of sauna is right for you, then head in after that workout and breathe in deep, beaming with pride at the work you’ve done!

LIVE POLL Q. Saunas - Cool or not? Yes; it's so relaxing! No; I dont like heat 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy