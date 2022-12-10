The bent over row exercise is a time-tested staple in bodybuilding, powerlifting, and strength training circles.

This old-school exercise is guaranteed to build outstanding pulling power while building up the lats, rhomboids, trapezius, erector spinae, and rear delts. The biceps, forearms, and legs also work to a significant extent.

The hip hinge performed during the bent over row exercise also helps build lower back strength, making it a terrific workout to increase your deadlift numbers. In this article, we will discuss a few variations of the bent over row that you can add to your workout routine to see incredible strength and muscle gain.

Bent Over Row Exercise Variations for Stronger Back

Here's a look at six exercises:

1) Conventional Bent Over Row

Whenever people refer to the bent over row exercise, it's generally used to denote the classic barbell row.

Here's how to do it:

Stand upright, with feet slightly narrower than shoulder width and toes slightly pointed out.

Move the bar till it's in line with your shoulders. That means the bar should be somewhere between your shins and mid-foot.

Brace your core, and take a deep breath.

By hinging at the hips, grab the bar with an overhand grip. Lift it to your knees.

While keeping your back flat and shoulders retracted, pull the bar towards the bottom of your rib cage.

Lower the weight to the floor. Repeat.

2) Dumbbell Bent Over Row

If you want a dumbbell variant of the bent over row exercise, the one arm dumbbell row can be a great option. It helps develop unilateral back strength and prevent any imbalance.

Instructions:

Grab a dumbbell, and stand with your legs shoulder-width apart.

Rest one arm on a weight bench for support. Bend slightly at the waist while keeping your back flat and abs braced.

Lift the dumbbell up till it reaches your chest. Keep your elbow close to your body at all times. Try to use as little body momentum as possible.

Lower the weight slowly to the starting position. Repeat.

3) Yates Row

If you're struggling to build your biceps, the Yates Row is the best bent over row exercise variation you can add to your arsenal. It was popularized by legendary bodybuilder and six-time Mr. Olympia champion Dorian Yates.

Instructions:

Hold a barbell with a pronated grip with a grip wider than shoulder-width. Place your feet hip-width apart, keeping the knees slightly bent.

Hinge forward at the waist slightly while keeping your back straight and chest up. This is your starting position.

Pull the barbell to your sternum by flexing your elbows and retracting the shoulder blades. Avoid jerking the weight backward.

Reverse the motion to return the barbell to its starting position.

4) T-Bar Row

You would probably have seen Arnold Schwarzenegger and his lifting buddies perform this classic movement in Pumping Iron. T-Bar Rows are a bent over row exercise variation that puts more emphasis on the rhomboids, mid-back, and lower traps.

Instructions:

Attach a V-handle to the barbell placed in a landmine station.

Perform a hip hinge till your torso is at 45 degrees to the floor.

While keeping your chest up and shoulders down, pull the barbell towards the sternum by squeezing the scapulae together.

Return the bar to its starting position. Repeat.

5) Meadows Row

Popularized by the late legendary bodybuilding coach John Meadows , the Meadows Row is a bent over row exercise variation that can help grow lagging upper back and lats.

Instructions:

Stand with your body parallel to the barbell. Hold the bar using an overhand grip, and use straps when necessary.

Get into a position similiar to the conventional dumbbell row by hinging forward at the hips.

Pull the barbell towards your lower abdomen. The elbow should be nearly perpendicular to the shoulder while you row.

Control the barbell while bringing it down for a great stretch on the lats. Allow the arm to return to its starting position. Repeat.

6) Pendlay Row

The Pendlay Row is a bent over row exercise alternative named after popular weightlifting coach Glenn Pendlay. Instead of the bar hovering over the floor, each rep begins from the floor. That makes it an excellent option for those suffering from lower back issues.

Instructions:

Set up as you would for a regular barbell deadlift.

Hinging at the hips, grab the bar with a double overhand grip.

While keeping your back flat and core braced, pull the bar explosively towards your sternum.

Return the bar to its starting position. Repeat.

Takeaway

The bent over row exercise and its variations are excellent for building back muscles and developing incredible pulling power. Add the aforementioned exercises to your routine two to three times a week for maximum benefits.

