6 Best Ab Exercises for Sculpted Core

A strong core is essential for everyday activities. It keeps your back healthy and helps you perform tasks like lifting groceries or picking up heavy objects.

A sculpted core also makes it easier for you to get into shape, as it gives you a solid foundation to build other muscles. Here are a few ab exercises that canhelp you achieve a sculpted core:

Ab Exercises for Core

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Plank

The plank is one of the best core exercises you can do. It works a variety of muscles, including the abs, lower back, and glutes.

How to do a plank:

Get into position on your elbows and toes so that the body is straight from head to heels, with a straight line from the shoulders to knees.

Hold this position for as long as possible without touching the ground or letting your hips sag down or rise up too high off the floor.

#2 V-up

The V-up is a great exercise to strengthen the abdominals, obliques, and lower back. It helps build strength in those areas while simultaneously working other muscles, such as the glutes.

It's done as follows:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor and hip-width apart

Pull in your abdominal muscles as you exhale, and lift both arms up above your head till they're parallel to the floor (your shoulders should not raise off of the floor at any time).

Continue breathing normally as you hold the position for five seconds before lowering yourself back down (do not let either hand touch the ground).

#3 Hanging Leg Raise

Hanging leg raises are an effective way to strengthen the abs and glutes.

To do a hanging leg raise:

Hang from a bar with straight arms, and keep your abs and glutes tight as you raise your legs up as high as possible.

Do not swing or use momentum to aid you in raising your legs; rather, focus on lifting them manually by engaging the core muscles.

If that's too difficult, start off with one leg at a time till you can lift both without assistance.

Try holding the position for 30 seconds before lowering it back down again.

Rest for 30 seconds between sets, if needed, and repeat three times (for example 12 reps then rest, 12 reps then rest).

#4 Ab Crunch with Medicine Ball

If you're looking for the most bang for your buck, the ab crunch with a medicine ball can give you a fully sculpted core.

To do the exercise:

Lie flat on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat.

Hold a medicine ball above your chest with both hands.

Lift your head and shoulders off of the ground, focusing on contracting all the muscles in the lower back and those in front of it (the abs).

Keep the muscles contracted throughout the exercise by not allowing them to sag during any part of it.

Slowly lower yourself back down till you feel a slight stretch in the muscles;repeat ten times before taking a 30-second break between each set of ten reps.

#5 Side Plank Oblique Crunch

The side plank oblique crunch is a great exercise for the obliques, which are the muscles located along the sides of the abdomen.

To do the exercise:

Lie on one side with knees bent and feet stacked on top of each other.

Place your forearm on the floor under shoulder level, keeping it in line with your ear and neck. This is your starting position.

Slowly lower yourself down till you feel a stretch in your obliques but not so much that it becomes uncomfortable or painful.

Hold the position for 1-2 seconds before returning to the starting stance; repeat ten times per side for two sets per day (20 times total).

If you're having trouble doing the exercise without rounding over or arching back too far, try using light dumbbells during each rep as resistance (one or two pounds).

You can also make the exercise easier by placing one foot on top of the other leg instead of having both feet flat on the ground at the same time (if using a lighter weight).

#6 Incline Plank

It's done as follows:

To do an incline plank on a bench, place your hands on the edge of a bench or box ,and straighten your arms so that the body is at 90 degrees with the floor.

Your legs should be out behind you - bent at the knee and touching each other. Hold the position for ten seconds initially, working up to 30 seconds over time.

While holding the position, keep your back straight rather than arching or rounding it forward; think about pulling it long and tight.

You can also contract the muscles in front of your abdomen by drawing them up towards the ribcage: Thatwill help stabilize and protect the lower back and give you more control over how far forward or backward you lean during the exercise.

Takeaway

With a sculpted core, you can improve your balance, strength, and athletic performance.

To get started, try the aforementioned core exercises. You will be able to perform them at home or at the gym with just a few simple tools, like an exercise mat and a medicine ball.

