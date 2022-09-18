6 Best Arm Exercises for Women to Get Rid of Bat Wings

When people gain weight, it's common for different parts of the body, like the thighs, abdomen, and arms, to carry that extra weight. The dreaded 'bat wing' look can be caused by extra weight in the arms and back, which can make a person feel bad about themself and their body.

You can't lose fat in specific regions, but building muscle tone in your upper body can help you look tight and toned. When you do a few exercises along with maintaining a healthy diet, you will well be on your way to getting the tank top arms you want.

If you want to tone your arms, you should use lighter weights, and do more reps. To lose fat around the muscles, do cardio exercises, like brisk walking or high-intensity training.

Arm Exercises to Get Rid of Bat Wings

These six arm exercises can help women get rid of bat wings or upper arm flab:

1) Pulley Tricep Extension

Depending on the pulley attachment, cable tricep extensions build grip strength, as you can keep an overhand grip or a neutral grip throughout the pulldown. That works the muscles in your hands and forearms.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand in front of a pulley that has a rope attached to it. Put the palms of your hands together at the end of the rope.

Stand with your feet about hip width apart, and keep your core tight.

Start with your elbows bent at a 90-degree angle next to your hips. Reach your arms straight down towards the floor till they're next to your hips.

At the end of the move, squeeze into the back of the arms.

Perform three sets of 10-15 reps each.

2) Tricep Push-up

Tricep push-ups are versatile and help you build strength in the upper body. When you do this exercise, you shape the back of your arms. Tricep push-ups help you keep your core stable.

Here's how to do this pose:

Start on your feet or knees in a plank position. Put your hands in front of your chest. Turn your hands in so that your fingers form a triangle.

Slowly lower yourself to the floor while keeping your body straight and core tight.

Push back up into a plank position by squeezing the backs of your arms and midback and pulling your shoulders away from your ears.

Perform three sets of 10-15 reps each.

3) Lat Pull Down

The lat pulldown is a great way to strengthen the latissimus dorsi muscle, which is the largest muscle in the back. That helps you stand up straight and keep the spine stable. This exercise also helps reduce bat wings or upper arm flab.

Here's how it's done:

Sit in front of the weight stack on an overhead lat pulldown machine with a wide bar attached.

Reach up, and grab the bar with your palms facing away from your body and a wide grip.

Lean 30–45 degrees back, and pull the bar down towards your chest.

Engage your latissimus dorsi, which are the big muscles on the sides of the back. Feel as if the elbows are tucked into your back pockets. Your shoulders and neck should be loose.

Perform three sets of 10-15 reps each.

4) Pilates Overhead Press

This exercise works the triceps, which are on the back of the arms, and the chest (pectoralis major).

It also strengthens the back of the shoulders, upper back, hips, legs, butt (latissimus dorsi, teres major, lower trapezius, erector spinae, gluteus maximus and hamstrings).

Here's how you do this exercise:

Put your legs in a loose diamond shape, and sit up straight on the floor.

Lean forward a bit at the hips, and lift your tailbone off the floor.

Hold a barbell or body bar in each hand. Hold with a wide grip at chest level.

Pull your shoulder blades down your back to work the latissimus dorsi and core muscles.

Push the weight away from your body by lifting it up.

Instead of moving the bar straight overhead, try to keep it moving in a diagonal motion. Try not to shrug your shoulders into your neck. Keep the rest of your body straight.

Perform three sets of 10-15 reps each.

5) Reverse Fly

The reverse fly is a dumbbell exercise that works the muscles in the upper arms and upper back. During a reverse fly, you work the rhomboid muscles in the upper back and shoulders, as well as the upper arms.

To do this exercise:

Lie on an incline bench with your chest on the bench and the bench tilted a bit.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and let them hang down toward the floor.

Make a 'T' with your arms by putting them out to the sides.

Keep your shoulders down and core engaged; squeeze through the back of your shoulders and upper back.

Perform three sets of 10-15 reps each.

6) Deltoid Raise

The rear lateral raise works only the back of the shoulder. You can strengthen, tone, and stabilize the shoulders and upper body by working this muscle.

Strong deltoids make it easier to press, pull, and lift things overhead, which in turn can help reduce the flab on the arms.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart andknees a little bent. Lean to bend your waist forward 20 degrees, and tighten your core.

Hold the dumbbells next to your body, with your palms facing the thighs.

Raise your arms out to the side till they reach shoulder level in a 'T' shape.

Perform three sets of 10-15 reps each.

Perform these six arm exercises regularly to get rid of bat wings.

