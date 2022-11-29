6 Best At-Home Workouts For Men Just Getting Into Fitness

You've finally decided to workout and get into shape, but where do you start? It's easier than ever to work out at home, and there are plenty of options to choose from.

However, if you're a guy just starting out, you might not know where to begin. Are you looking for something super intense, or do you want to ease into it? How do you build strength without bulking up like Arnold Schwarzenegger in his prime?

The following workouts can help get your body in shape without you having to leave the house.

Best At-Home Workouts For Men

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Squat

Squats are one of the best exercises you can do as a beginner. They work the glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps, and core muscles to help you develop a strong posterior chain.

No matter how much weight you're lifting or how often you squat, make sure your form is correct The most common mistake people make when doing squats is not getting low enough and thus not hitting their backside muscles properly.

Squatting should be done with proper form so that it doesn't put unnecessary strain on other parts of the body like knees or back while also strengthening them over time to prevent injuries.

Do squats as follows:

Start by standing with your feet hip-width apart. Lower down, and push your glutes out.

Keep your back arched, and lower yourself till your hamstrings are parallel to the ground.

Remember to go lower if you can. The deeper your squat is, the better your muscular activation and contraction is going to be.

Once you've gone as low as you can go, thrust back up till you're standing tall. Repeat for reps.

Marcy Fitness @MarcyFitness Bodyweight squats are a great way to increase strength in your lower body. Squats primarily strengthen your quads, hip flexors, and glutes. They also get some help from your hamstrings, calves, abdominals, and lower back to complete the movement properly and safely. Bodyweight squats are a great way to increase strength in your lower body. Squats primarily strengthen your quads, hip flexors, and glutes. They also get some help from your hamstrings, calves, abdominals, and lower back to complete the movement properly and safely. https://t.co/xCfzI9VmH1

#2 Push-up

Push-ups are one of the most basic, foundational exercises you can do. They require little equipment and can be done almost anywhere.

Beginners should start with wall push-ups or knee push-ups till they feel comfortable doing full body weight push-ups on the floor. Lie down, and use your arms to support you for the exercise.

As you progress, continue focusing on the form by keeping your back straight and toes pointed forward (or even slightly outward). Use a mirror, if needed, to check for proper form.

The goal is to eventually get down low enough so that the chest touches the ground at least once during each rep. You' will know when you're getting there, as it's not easy.

#3 Cardio

Cardio is a great way to burn calories and keep the heart healthy. It's also the most accessible form of exercise, as you can do it anywhere, at any time, and you don't need any special equipment to get started.

Cardio workouts include running and cycling (as well as other sports like soccer or basketball), but there are many other options that don't involve an incline or treadmills, including:

Jogging in place

Jumping rope

Swimming laps in a pool

#4 Yoga

Yoga is a great way to build strength and flexibility at the same time. It also helps improve balance and coordination, which can help you avoid injury when working out. Yoga has even been shown to improve posture and alleviate back pain.

If you're looking for a workout to help relieve stress, yoga is one of the best ways to do it. A recent study found that people who practiced yoga experienced reduced stress levels compared to those who didn't.

The results were so positive that the researchers recommended short-term interventions of just six weeks as an effective way to manage stress levels in people with chronic health conditions such as high blood pressure or heart disease.

#5 HIIT

HIIT stands for high intensity interval training. An HIIT workout consists of alternating periods of intense exercise with periods of rest or low intensity activity.

The benefits are numerous: HIIT workouts are short, intense, and very effective. They can be done anywhere and at any time. These workouts are also great for men who are just getting into fitness, as they don't require a lot of equipment or any special skills.

That makes HIIT ideal for those who have little experience exercising or feel intimidated by the gym environment.

#6 Crunch

If you're just getting into fitness, crunches are a great workout to start with. They're simple, require no equipment, and can be done anywhere.

The best part? They can help strengthen the core — the muscles in the stomach that support the rest of the body. Crunches can also improve circulation and get rid of excess body fat so that you look more fit in all areas.

Crunches are easy to do. Here's how they're done:

Lie on the floor in an inclined position, and bring both knees up towards your chest till they touch above or below where they started out at the top of each repetition.

You should feel a slight burn after about two minutes; if not, try holding them for another 30 seconds before lowering them back down again.

Once you're done, repeat the process three times with about two minutes between each set for the ideal results.

Takeaway

We hope you enjoyed learning about the aforementioned great at-home workouts for men just getting into fitness. These exercises are easy to do, convenient, and effective.

If you've never worked out much but would like to try out something new, we recommend starting with the aforementioned workouts. You will be surprised how much these exercises can help improve your overall strength and mobility over time by simply doing them regularly.

Poll : How often do you work out? 0-3 days a week 3-6 days a week 0 votes