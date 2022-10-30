6 Best Back Exercises for Men to Sculpt Rock-Solid Muscle

Back exercises are important for men, as they help improve posture, relieve stress and tension in the neck and shoulders, and boosts trength.

A strong back is also key for a well-rounded fitness routine, as it can make other lifts easier, especially deadlifts and squats. Here are a few back exercises that can help men build rock-solid muscles:

Back Exercises for Rock-Solid Muscles

Here's a look at six such exercises for men:

#1 Barbell Deadlift

If you're looking to build a strong, muscular back, barbell deadlifts are one of the best exercises you can do. They target both the upper and lower back muscles as well as other surrounding muscles, such as the biceps and triceps.

The exercise is simple and is done as follows:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and bend over to grab the bar with an overhand grip on each side of it.

Lift up by extending through your knees while keeping them slightly bent throughout the movement.

After raising yourself up, return down till your arms are straight again.

Perform 12-15 reps before resting and repeating three more times for good measure.

#2 Pull-Up

Pull-ups are a staple workout for any man looking to build muscle and maintain strength. They require little equipment, can be done anywhere, and deliver big results.

How to do a pull-up:

To perform a pull-up on the bar, start with your palms facing away from you at shoulder distance.

Lift your feet off the ground by bending at your elbows so that they're pointing outwards while keeping the rest of your body straight.

Lower yourself back down till there's no slack in the rope or bar, and repeat.

If you need assistance getting started with this exercise, try using an assistance machine or spotter (or both).

#3 Lat Pulldown

Here's how it's done:

Grab the bar with a shoulder-width grip. Your palms should be facing you, and thumbs should just touch the index fingers at the top of the movement.

Begin by sitting down on an elevated bench or chair, and extend your knees so that they're bent at roughly 90 degrees. Your feet should be flat on the floor and pointing forward or slightly outwards (not towards each other).

Sit up tall while keeping a small bend in your elbows. Pull down slowly till the bar touches chest level before releasing it back up again without letting go of tension.

#4 Barbell Row

Here's how to do it:

Grab a barbell with a shoulder-width grip, with palms facing in.

Bend at your hips and knees, lowering your torso till it's almost parallel to the floor.

Push back up through your heels using your glutes to drive you up. Make sure to keep your core tight throughout the movement.

Squeeze through your shoulder blades at the top of each rep; this is where most people fail their form in this exercise, as they don't squeeze hard enough or work their upper back muscles enough during their sets.

If you squeeze hard and focus on keeping those shoulders pulled back as far as possible (imagine there are two weights hanging from them), you will have less chance of injury in this area.

#5 Cable Row

Cable rows are a good exercise, as they're fairly easy to perform and can be done anywhere.

The main benefit of cable rows over other types of back exercises is that they involve multiple muscles (the biceps, deltoids, and trapezius), as opposed to just one muscle group, like most other back exercises, like pull-ups).

They also allow you more control over how much resistance you use during each repetition. That's because unlike machines, where there is preset tension throughout their range motion (eccentric phase), cables allow you to manipulate how much weight is being lifted.

To do this exercise:

Sit up straight with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold onto a grip while standing in front of the cable machine.

Pull the weight straight back towards your body till it's almost touching the lower part of your chest.

Slowly return to the starting position by extending at both elbows till they're fully extended out again. Do that for 12 reps before switching sides.

#6 Dumbbell Pullover

Dumbbell pullovers are a great workout for working the pectoral muscles. They can also help strengthen the upper back, shoulders, and core.

Here's how you do it:

Lie on your back on an exercise bench or mat, with your arms extended above you.

Grab a dumbbell with both hands, and hold it at arm's length over your chest, with palms facing each other.

Lower the weight down towards the floor behind you by bending at the elbow joint till a 90-degree angle is created between your torso and upper arms, keeping the elbows bent.

You should feel the tension on both sides of the chest when performing this movement, but try not to arch too much or lift up offthe bench during the movement, as that may cause injury to the lower back if your form isn't right.

Takeaway

The aforementioned workouts are important for building a strong, healthy back. They can help you build muscle and stay fit. Add them to your routine, and work consistently to build a massive back.

