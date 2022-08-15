6 Best Band Exercises for Butts

Band exercises for butts target and strengthen your glute muscles using resistance bands. These bands are adaptable, simple to pack, and reasonably priced. It's simple to see why trainers choose this versatile piece of equipment.

The fact that resistance bands for glutes come in a variety of weights - extra-light, light, medium, heavy, and super heavy - their best feature. This range allows you to adjust the resistance as needed for your training.

By combining multiple different band strengths, loop band exercises allow you to target particular muscle regions while varying the resistance.

This exercise routine uses resistance bands to target the legs, glutes, hip abductors and adductors, as well as the entire core.

Band Exercises for Butts

Utilizing resistance bands is a fabulous way to engage your glutes and maximize the benefits of your workout.

While you may use them to work your entire body, we've compiled a list of six excellent band exercises for butts you can do almost anywhere. Let's get started:

The banded donkey kicks are one of the best band exercises for butts that works the glutes and produce the ideal bubble butt.

Instructions:

Start on all fours with the hip band above the knees and around the thighs.

Raise your right foot off the floor while lowering your left forearm to the floor.

Straighten your right knee as you drive it straight back behind you and up towards the ceiling.

Bring your knee back to the ground. Twenty seconds later, switch sides.

2) Hip Band Shuffle

This is one of the best band exercises for butts, as it activates your pelvic area.

Instructions:

Starting in a standing position with your feet hip-width apart, wear a thigh band.

Sending the hips back, squat down into a shallow stance.

Step your left foot to the left while remaining low and maintaining your feet parallel.

Step your right foot back to hip width after that. Repeat to move left one more step.

Take a step with your right foot out and left foot in the opposite direction.

Alternate every two steps to continue.

3) Banded Fire Hydrant

The branded version of Fire Hydrant is one of the best band exercises for butts. The addition of a resistance band helps activate the hips and glutes.

Instructions:

With your hip band around your thighs, begin on all fours.

Lift your right leg up and out to the side while keeping your shoulders above your wrists and keeping your weight centered.

Return to the ground.

Twenty seconds later, switch sides.

4) Banded Clamshell

Including a resistance band boosts the game in a routine clamshell rotation, making it one of the best band exercises for butts.

Instructions:

Mount your hips, knees, and ankles on top of one another while lying on your left side. Tie the band just above your knees around your thighs while bending your knees to a 90-degree angle.

Raise your right knee up and away from your body while keeping your feet together. Slowly bring it back to meet your left knee.

As you perform these movements, pay attention to maintaining your core active and your back straight.

Aim to maintain a neutral spine. Complete all the repetitions on one side before switching to the other.

5) Banded Glute Bridge

The banded glute bridge exercise is one of the most useful resistance band exercises for butts that can be used to develop muscle and burn fat.

Instructions:

With your legs bent, lie faceup on the ground or on a mat. Wrap a resistance band around your thighs right above your knees.

Your hands should be at your sides; fingers should just skim the back of each heel, and feet should be hip-width apart.

Your lower back should press against the floor as you engage your core.

Squeeze your glutes at the top as you raise your hips till they're parallel to your knees, with a push through your feet.

To get back to where you started, bring your hips down to the ground.

6) Banded Plank Jack

Plank jacks are one of the most dynamic band exercises for butts, as they require you to use your core's stabilizer muscles to secure your body as you hop your legs in and out.

Instructions:

As you assume a high plank position, wrap the band around your ankles.

Your hips and spine should be in line when you perform a high plank, and your legs should be straight behind you with your core tightened.

Your wrists and shoulders should also be under your shoulders.

To get back to your starting posture, hop your feet further apart while keeping your core tight.

Jump them back together. After that, leap them wide once more.

Moving as swiftly as you can while maintaining a tight core and level hips..

Takeway

Utilizing resistance bands when training your butt helps ensure that the right muscles get worked. With a band, you can feel the burning and are aware of your body's reactions.

