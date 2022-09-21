6 Best Barbell Exercises for Beginners to Get Toned Body

Barbell is one of the most intimidating pieces of gym equipment. It's bigger than most free weights and is difficult to handle, especially for a beginner.

You can’t maneuver it quite as easily as dumbbells and kettlebells. While barbells can be challenging to use, they are still one of the most versatile and powerful tools to build strength and muscle, both of which are important for good cardiovascular health and quality of life.

Barbell can be used in many ways to avail its benefits. Barbell exercises include a lot of compound moves and offer a higher metabolic effect compared to exercises that target a particular muscle group. That means along with toning the muscles, you also burn fat faster while training with a barbell.

To help you get started, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best barbell exercises that can tone your entire body. When starting with these exercises, make sure to keep the weight light initially, as heavy weights can quickly become tiresome as you cycle through the reps.

Barbell Exercises for Beginners

The following six exercises are easy and beginner-friendly. Perform them correctly, and be mindful of your form. Let's get started:

1) Barbell Back Squat

To do this exercise:

Start the exercise by grabbing the bar with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Duck yourself under the bar, and move your upper back against it.

Squeezing your shoulders, stand up straight, and place your feet a bit wider than shoulder width. Turn your feet out at 20 degrees.

Bend your knees, and push your hips back to get into a lower squat position while balancing the bar on your upper back.

Squat till your hip reaches below your knees.

Push through your feet, and get back up to the starting position.

Repeat.

2) Upright Row

To do this exercise:

Hold the bar with your palms facing in towards your body, touching your thighs. Keep your feet and hands at shoulder distance, chest up, and knees soft.

Engage your glutes and core, and pull the bar up till it reaches your chin level. Make sure to keep your elbows out.

Lower the bar back to the starting position, and repeat.

3) Chest Press

To do this exercise:

Lie down on a bench on your back with your legs on either side. Keep your feet on the floor.

Unrack the bar with both hands, and bring it above your chest. Breathe easily, and slowly lower the bar till it reaches above your lower ribs.

Push it back to the starting position, and repeat.

4) Romanian Deadlift

To do this exercise:

Stand straight with your feet shoulder-distance apart, and hold the bar using an overhand grip outside your thighs.

Slightly bending your knees, bend forward from your hips, and lower the bar towards your shins till you feel a gentle stretch in your hamstrings.

Move the bar back up to the starting position by pushing your hips forward, and repeat.

5) Barbell Lunge

To do this exercise:

Position the bar on the rack at your shoulder level, and stand tall facing away from it. Hold the bar with a tight grip, and position it safely on your shoulders.

Lift it with both hands, and at the same time, move your right foot in the front to take a lunge position.

Make sure to keep your glutes and core engaged throughout and feet at shoulder-width distance.

Stand back up, and repeat with your other leg.

6) Hip Thrust

To do this exercise:

Hold a barbell using both hands at shoulder width, and keep your palms facing in.

Sit straight on the floor with your back against a bench, and bend your knees while keeping your feet flat on the ground.

Rest the bar on your pelvic area, and maintain this position.

Slowly push to lift your pelvis off the ground with your thighs, hips, and upper body in a straight line.

Hinge from your pelvis, and bring the bar back to the start.

Repeat.

Takeaway

Look to complete the aforementioned barbell exercises for at least three sets of 8-10 reps. Rest for a few minutes in between each set, and move through a full range of motion.

As a beginner, it's important to start slow, and gradually work your way up to avoid pain or injury. It's also best to work under a certified fitness trainer to ensure you perform each exercise correctly.

