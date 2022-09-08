6 Best Butt Exercises for Women to Get Toned Glutes

A workout is incomplete if it doesn't include glute exercises or workouts for a stronger buttock. Glutes are one of the most important muscles in the body, assisting you to stay upright and balanced while performing any lower body movement, such as walking, stair climbing, and so on.

The gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and gluteus minimus are three separate muscles. Glute muscles are the largest and most powerful muscles in the body. They are in charge of pelvic alignment, as well as propulsion while walking, running, and standing.

Read on to find out some interesting exercises that can help you strengthen and tone the glute muscles.

Exercises to Get Toned Glutes

These six excellent exercises can help women get toned glutes:

1) Side Lunge

Side lunges are one of the best glute exercises. They work a variety of lower body muscle groups, including glutes, quads, abductors, adductors, and hamstrings.

This exercise aids in the development of lean muscle and reduction of body fat. Side lunges are done as follows:

Stand with your feet parallel to each other and shoulder-width apart.

Take a big step to the side, and bend your leading knee till it's about 90 degrees bent. Keep your back leg straight.

Keep your back as straight as possible.

Push back up, and go back to where you started. Repeat.

2) Lateral Band Walk

Lateral band walking is an excellent glute and hip strength training exercise. It's known to alleviate hip and back pain, as well as stabilize the entire body and improve back posture.

Here's how you do it:

Wrap a loop band around your ankles just above the knees. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart or till the band is taut.

Bend your knees, and place your hands on your hips, with your hips hinged backward about 45 degrees.

Take one step to the right with your right foot while your upper body is facing forward.

Step your left foot to the right slowly till your feet are shoulder-width apart again.

Take ten steps to your right side in this way.

Switch directions, and take ten steps to the left, leading with your left foot.

3) Curtsy Lunge

This exercise is gentler on the knees and helps burn calories while toning the glutes. This exercise targets the glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps, lower back, and calves.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Maintain a straight posture with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Place your arms around your waist, and cross your right leg behind your left side diagonally.

Kneel till your thighs are parallel to the ground.

Return to the starting position by pushing your right foot. Repeat with your other leg to complete one rep.

4) Step-Up

Step-ups pose very little risk of injury. Apart from targeting and toning the quads, glutes, hamstrings, and calf muscles, this exercise improves balance and stability.

Here's how you can do step-ups:

Put your right foot on a step, chair, box, or bench.

Step up onto the bench so that you're standing on it, keeping your attention on your right heel.

Return to your starting position by stepping down with your right foot first and then your left till both feet are on the floor.

Complete 15 steps leading with your left foot and 15 steps leading with your right. Perform three sets.

5) Sumo Squat

Sumo squats are an excellent glute exercise for toning the glutes. They work the gluteus medius and minimus muscles to help keep the knees over the toes. This exercise is also excellent for improving balance, stability, and hip mobility.

Here's how you do sumo squats:

Stand on the floor with your feet a little farther apart than your hips.Have your feet facing out.

Put your hands together at your chest, and squat down.

Your upper body should be up, and your back should be straight.

As you come back up, push through your heels, and keep your inner thighs moving.

Repeat 10-15 times.

6) Bridge Pose

This exercise is excellent for toning the buttocks and hamstrings. Perform it regularly to notice a significant improvement in their appearance.

This exercise can be done as follows:

Lie on your back, knees on top of heels, and feet hip-width apart.

As you exhale, take a deep breath in; lift your hips up, and turn your inner thighs down towards the ground.

Hold the pose for five breaths.

To make it more difficult, press your left foot down; bend your right knee into your chest, and lift your right heel up.

Hold the extension for five more breaths before lowering yourself and switching to the left side.

Repeat on each leg twice.

