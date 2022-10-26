6 Best Butt Lifting Exercises for Women

Building a strong butt is important not just for looks but also for health. Along with a healthy diet, adding glute training days to your workout routine can help you feel less pain in the lower back and knees, improve posture, and make it easier to do everyday tasks.

For a lifted and toned buttock, focus on the area where the gluteus maximus attaches itself with the hamstring. You can do that by doing standing exercises that involve hip flexors or floor exercises that work the hamstrings.

Although there're a lot of exercises, picking the right ones can help you build a strong, healthy butt faster and better. Check out the following exercises that can help you achieve this goal:

Best Butt Lifting Exercises

If you want a strong butt, you should do exercises from different angles. The butt plays a key role in hip extension, abduction, and rotation. Choosing exercises that target each movement pattern can help you shape and strengthen the glutes.

On that note, here's a look at the six best butt lining exercises for women:

1) Glute Bridge

Glute bridges are a great exercise for people of all skill levels, and their motion is similar to that of more difficult exercises. This exercise can be done with a dumbbell, loop band, or nothing at all.

To do this exercise:

Start by lying on your back with your knees bent and arms by your sides.

Hold a dumbbell across your hip crease if you're using one. Your feet should be about 12-16 inches (30-40 cm) away from your behind.

Pressing into your heels, brace your core, and squeeze your glutes to push your pelvis up. Make sure the chest doesn't go up as you do this move.

Hold for two seconds, and bring your hips back down to the floor to complete one rep.

Do 2-3 sets of 8-12 reps.

2) Frog Pump

Even though the exercise sounds and looks funny, it's a great way to work the butt at the start or end of a workout.

To do this exercise:

Start by lying on your back, with your knees facing out and the soles of your feet touching. The legs should be in a position that looks like a diamond. Keep your arms next to you.

Squeeze your glutes, and lift your hips off the ground, and return them back to the starting position.

If you want to wake up your glutes at the start of a workout, do 15–20 reps.

If you do this exercise at the end of a workout, try to do as many reps as you can. By the end of the workout, you should feel the burn.

3) Leg Kickback

This low-weight exercise is great for increasing range of motion, stabilizing the core and lower back, and working the glutes.

To do this exercise:

Start in the quadruped position, which means on all fours.

Your hands should be in line with the shoulders, and the knees should be in line with the hips. Engage your core, and make sure the back is straight.

To keep your weight from moving too much, lift your right knee off the ground.

Straighten your right leg by pushing your right heel back and slightly up towards the ceiling.

Don't turn your hips or shoulders. Instead, let your glutes do most of the work.

Bring your leg back to where it was at the start to complete one rep.

Do 2-3 sets of 8-12 reps for each leg.

4) Lateral Band Walk

With this move, your buttocks will be on fire. It mostly works on the middle glutes ( side glutes).

To do this exercise:

Set a loop band about an inch above your knees. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and knees bent just a bit.

Shift your weight to your right leg, and take a wide step to the left with your left leg.

Move your right leg over as you step onto your side to get back to where you started. Do this 8–10 times.

Do the above steps for the other leg. At the end, you should be back to where you began. There's only one set. Perform 2–3 sets.

With or without a loop band, you can do this exercise. Always keep your feet forward and hips level. Try not to bounce on every step. Take your time, and move slowly from side to side.

5) Clamshell

This is an excellent exercise to lift and tone the butt. If you want to make this exercise more difficult, try it with a loop made of bands, and do more sets.

To do this exercise:

Start by lying on your right side with your knees bent at 90 degrees, right elbow bent, and head on your right hand.

Keep your shoulders, hips, and ankles in a straight line. Your spine should be in a neutral position.

Keeping the backs of your heels together and core engaged, slowly lift your knee up about 45 degrees, and stop for a moment.

Keep in mind that the toes should also come up, but the heels should stay together.

Bring your knee back to where it was at the start to complete one rep. Do 20 reps on each side.

6) Fire Hydrant

Fire hydrants work out the side of the butt and help exercise them from a different angle.

To do this exercise:

Start on all fours, with your knees lined up, and hips and hands in line with the shoulders.

Make sure your core is tight and neck is in a neutral position (look straight down).

With your knees bent at 90 degrees, tighten your glutes to lift your right leg up at a 45-degree angle.

Bring your leg back to where it was at the start to complete one rep. Do 8-12 reps on each side for 2-3 sets.

Takeaway

It's good for your health to have a strong butt. It helps you stand up straight, eases lower back and knee pain, and makes it easier to do daily tasks.

Even though genes play a big role in how big your derriere is, there are many exercises you can do to make it stronger. For the best results, look to work your glutes 1-3 times a week. Also, make sure to eat a healthy diet, and get enough rest to help your muscles grow back.

