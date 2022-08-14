6 Best Cable Exercises for Women

Almost any fitness center comes equipped with cables these days, whether it’s in the form of a machine, free-standing setup, or resistance bands.

Cables are highly effective in providing resistance required to build strength and muscle. You can use them to train just about any muscle group in the body. Most setups come with multiple handles and accessories to use for a variety of exercises.

Cables are a good option for beginners or even advanced exercisers. That makes them a choice for women who're hesitant to pick up weights.

Cable Exercises for Women

Here are six of the best exercises for the entire body women can perform using cables:

#1 Hip Abduction

Here's how it's done:

Wrap the ankle strap attachment around your right ankle, and stand to the left of the cable, with the pulley all the way down.

Raise your right leg out straight to the side while keeping your body straight, as far as you can take it.

Bring it back to its starting position next to your left leg.

Perform 12 to 15 reps on each side.

#2 Standing Kickback

It's done as follows:

Wrap the ankle strap attachment around your right ankle, and stand facing the cable with the pulley all the way down.

Kick your right leg back straight behind you, as far as you can.

Bring it back to its starting position next to your left leg.

Perform 12 to 15 reps on each side.

#3 Chest Press

Here's how it's done:

Use the regular handle, and set the pulley to your chest level. Hold the cable in your right hand, and pull your elbow back behind your shoulder.

Push the handle forward, squeezing your chest and straightening out your arm fully.

Bring your arm back to the starting position by drawing your elbow back.

Perform 12 to 15 reps on each side.

#4 Lat Pulldown

It's done as follows:

Use the straight bar attachment, and set the pulley all the way to the top.

Grab either end of the handle, and sit down in front of the machine with your knees bent in front of you, with feet planted on the floor.

Pull the handle down towards your chest while squeezing your upper back.

Release the tension, and extend your arms to return the handle to the top.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#5 Seated Row

It's done as follows:

Use the straight bar or V-bar attachment, and adjust the pulley towards the bottom. While seated on the floor, the pulley should be in line with your chest.

Pull the handle backwards towards your lower chest while squeezing your upper back.

Release the tension, and extend your arms out straight in front of you.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#6 Pallof Press

Here's how it's done:

Use the regular handle, and adjust the pulley to chest level.

Hold the handle in both hands against your chest, and step away laterally from the machine.

Brace your abs ,and push the handle away from you out straight, making sure you don’t rotate your shoulders or trunk. Pull it back towards your chest.

Perform 12 to 15 reps on each side.

Takeaway

Don’t let a machine as versatile and useful as a cable machine scare you. For all you know, it may be just what you need to make gains, in terms of strength and muscle.

Add the aforementioned exercises to your routine, and make sure to nourish yourself well for the best results.

