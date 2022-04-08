6 Best Calisthenic Chest Workouts for Men 

Calisthenic chest workouts are low-resistance chest exercises that require your own body weight and gravity rather than any other equipment. People mostly rely on gym equipment for their everyday fitness regime these days. However, calisthenic chest workouts are making a big comeback in today’s workout trends.

Calisthenics target all your major muscles as it involves moving the entire body and also, this exercise is relatively quick.

Some of the most common calisthenic workouts include:

Push-ups

Jumping jacks

Pull-ups

Trunk twists

Chin-ups

Sit-ups

Plank and so on.

Plank strengthens the upper body (Photo by Andrea Piacquadio via pexels)

So, if you wish to give this exercise a try and want to focus on your chest muscles, then these calisthenic chest workouts might help.

Exercise 1- Chest dips:

Dips are some of the most effective calisthenic chest workouts that also target your triceps. It can be done either on a dip bar or by using gym rings.

How to perform dips?

Grab the bars tightly, straighten your arms and jump straight.

Slowly lower your body while bending your arms.

Lean forward so that your shoulders are just below your elbows.

Straighten your arms and lift yourself up.

Go back to the starting position and repeat.

Exercise 2- Decline push-ups:

Decline push-ups are also very productive chest exercises that are done with your legs raised. This calisthenic chest workout mainly works on your upper pectoral muscles.

How to perform decline push-ups?

You can do this exercise on a chair or a bench. Just make sure the surface is high.

Keep your hands on the ground and your shoulders at a 45-degree angle aligning with your elbows.

Put your feet up on the bench.

Now lower down your chest by putting all your body weight on your elbows.

Your glutes and core should be tight and your back and neck should be straight.

Extend your elbows and push them on the floor.

Return to the starting position and repeat.

If this exercise is too heavy for you then you may also choose a lower surface. However, the higher the surface, the more effective this calisthenic chest exercise will be.

Exercise 3- One arm knee push-ups:

One arm knee push-up is a variation of the basic push-up, yet it requires great stamina and a strong core as it’s done with a single arm. This calisthenic chest workout builds great strength and core.

How to perform one arm knee push-ups?

Take a push-up position but keep your knees on the floor.

Put one hand on the ground aligned to your shoulder and then straighten your arm.

Your other hand should be behind your glutes or back.

Now slowly lower your chest towards the floor.

Keep your neck and back straight.

Push yourself up and lift your body by straightening your arm.

Repeat it with each arm.

Exercise 4- Diamond push-ups:

Diamond push-ups are great calisthenic chest exercises that train your overall chest muscles holistically. This exercise also works on your triceps and strengthens them.

How to perform diamond push-ups?

Take a push-up position with your hands shoulder-width apart.

Make a diamond shape with both your palms by touching your thumbs and forefingers together.

Lower down your chest towards your hands.

Engage your core and make sure your back is flat.

Straighten your arms and lift yourself up.

Exercise 5- Wide push-ups:

Wide push-ups are also a type of push-up, however, they also train your shoulder muscles and work great for your core and back. These are some of the best calisthenic chest workouts.

How to perform wide push-ups?

Take the push-up position but place your hands a bit wider than your shoulder-width apart.

Your fingers should be pointed a little outside and forward.

Now lower your chest towards the ground while bending your elbows slowly.

Keep your hips and back straight. Do not bend them.

Engage your core and lift yourself up by straightening your arms.

Exercise 6- Clap push-ups

Clap push-ups are effective calisthenic chest exercises that also improve shoulder mobility and upper body strength. They are a bit harder to do than the previous push-ups but are effective as well.

How to perform clap push-ups?

Take a push-up position.

Keep your feet closer than shoulder width.

Lower your body while engaging your back and core.

Use your upper body and push yourself up as high as you can.

As you land on the floor, clap your hands and land in the starting position.

Do not land with your arms extended wide.

So, now that you know about these powerful calisthenic chest workouts, make sure you involve them in your daily fitness routine. Just be consistent and perform each exercise in the correct form to avoid any type of strain or injury.

Begin your calisthenic workout today!

