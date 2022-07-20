6 Best Cardio Workouts for Women to Lose Neck Fat Quickly

Neck fat can be a particularly challenging scenario, as it's an area of the body that often relates to weight gain.

It’s also quite common for people who are looking to improve or lose weight, and that makes losing fat around your neck a very common problem. The most effective way to lose fat is to combine training exercises with a low-fat and low-carb diet.

To formulate a plan that accomplishes these goals, let's have a look at six best cardio workouts for women to help get rid of neck fat and create a leaner physique.

Effective and Easy Cardio Workouts to Lose Neck Fat

To lose weight well, you should complement your cardio with strength training and recovery (the three Ss: sleep, stress management and stretching). The following six cardio workouts can be great to build into your workout schedule, but make sure to vary them too:

1) Running

Running is a great way to get your heart rate raised and keep it there. It's a great cardio workout and a good option for weight loss, as running can help you burn more calories than other types of cardio.

Your fitness level will determine how intense your runs are, but long runs can be a lower intensity way to keep your heart rate high and constant during a workout.

If you've never been a runner, don't set yourself up for disappointment by setting up unrealistic goals. If you can't run for two minutes, that's fine—just do what you can each day, and try to add a little bit more the next time.

2) Swimming

Swimming is a low-impact, joint-friendly exercise that can help you lose weight, improve your cardiovascular health, and build lean muscle tissue.

Swimming is a unique cardio workout, as it requires every muscle in your body to work to keep you afloat – one of the only forms of exercise that does so. Your lungs also work differently when you swim; they must adapt to being submerged under water for extended periods.

3) Cycling

Cycling can be adapted to fit many fitness goals. High-intensity interval training (HIIT), which involves alternating between short bursts of vigorous exercise and rest periods, can support weight loss, as it improves cardiovascular endurance.

Steady-state cardio, meanwhile, is a better match for those looking for neck fat loss and muscle strengthening benefits. When you ride outside, you also get to enjoy fresh air.

4) Rope Skipping

Skipping is an awesome way to get your heart rate up and burn neck fat. Slow, steady skipping can keep your heart rate consistently raised. You can also try an interval-style workout, where you intersperse quick skipping with rest periods to get your breath back.

Skipping rope bursts the heart rate and torches calories in a way no other aerobic activity can. It's easy to learn and incorporate in your daily routine; the only thing you need is a skipping rope.

5) Elliptical

The elliptical is a low-impact machine that can help you burn calories without putting stress on your joints. Whether you want to make it a slow, steady workout or a high-intensity interval session, plug in your headphones, and get to it.

For a low-impact form of cardio, the elliptical is a great option for neck fat loss.

6) Sprinting

If you're looking to lose neck fat, sprinting is a great way to do it. Whether you're on a treadmill or outside, sprinting burns the most calories in the least amount of time. This cardio exercise requires no equipment and can be done anywhere.

If you're outside, run one lap, and walk for a minute to recover before repeating the exercise. If you're on a treadmill, run fast for 20-30 seconds. Slow the belt down, and jog for a minute or so before repeating.

7) Walking

Walking at a moderate pace is one of the best ways to burn calories and fat. It's not just the best cardio for burning belly fat but is also a great way to maintain muscle mass. You can choose to walk outdoors in nature, which is not only good for your health but also beneficial for your mental well-being.

Alternatively, you can choose to run on a treadmill. When walking on a treadmill to get your cardio for belly fat, set the incline at 2-3% to mimic outdoor running conditions, which will help you burn more calories than usual.

Takeaway

There are a lot of different options to consider when it comes to cardio exercises for fat loss. Some activities get you moving; others help you build muscle and increase your metabolism. Eventually, the best type of exercise for fat loss is one you can enjoy doing consistently.

As long as you are doing cardio enough times per week, maintaining a healthy diet and engaging in strength training exercises, you should get rid of fat, including in the neck.

