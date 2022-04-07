6 best chest exercises for women

Women often neglect chest exercises and mostly focus on their abdomen and aim to get a slimmer waist. However, regular chest training is just as important as any other muscle training as it builds up your upper body strength and also improves posture. What’s more, productive chest workouts tone and give you strong shoulders.

So, whether you workout at home or at the gym, it's worth paying attention to your upper body, and the below-discussed chest exercises might surely help. The exercises listed here are some of the most productive ones as they challenge your entire upper body, including your shoulders and back, as well as the core.

Best chest exercises for women:

1.) Pushups:

Pushups are one of the most impressive chest exercises that you can do. But many women feel intimidated by pushups as this exercise requires great upper body stamina. However, there is nothing to worry about as there are so many different variants of pushups that anybody can try. You can start with half or incline pushups and then ultimately go to that perfect one.

Start with getting on a plank position with your hands under your shoulders while engaging your glutes and core.

Lower your quads and chest to the floor and make sure your elbows are not flaring wideout.

Control your head and torso, and keep them perfectly aligned with your spine.

Slowly go down so your chest and quad touch the floor.

Push yourself up again in the plank position and repeat.

Check out this video of pushups.

2.) Dumbbell chest press:

The dumbbell chest press, also called bench press, is one of the best chest exercises to isolate your pectoralis major or your chest muscles. This exercise helps to develop chest strength faster.

Lie flat and straight on your back with your feet flat on the floor and your knees bent. If you are doing this workout at home then lie on the ground, otherwise lieon a bench or an incline bench if working out at the gym.

Grab a dumbbell in each hand, and bent your elbows at a 90-degree angle.

Slowly exhale and push both dumbbells over your head at the same time. Your wrist should be in line with your shoulders.

Lower both the dumbbells towards your chest in the starting position.

Repeat.

Check out this video of dumbbell chest press.

3.) Dumbbell chest fly:

Dumbbell chest fly is among those chest exercises that are great for improving your posture. This exercise also helps reduce upper back pain and works on your range of motion.

Lie down flat on the ground or on a bench.

Take one dumbbell in each hand and extend your arms above your shoulders. Your palms should be facing each other.

Control your feet and press them slowly into the ground to balance yourself.

Inhale gently, and slowly open your arms. Lower the dumbbells in a wide arc until they reach your shoulder level. Make sure your elbows are not over-extended.

Put the dumbbells back into their starting position and exhale. Keep your chest puffed out and slightly bent your elbows.

Check out this video of dumbbell chest fly.

4.) Army crawl:

Army crawl is a chest exercise that engages your entire body, targeting your arms and abs at the same time.

Take a high plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart.

Hold this plank position and make sure your body is in a straight line.

Drop your forearm to the mat followed by the other one, just like you do in a low plank position. Your shoulders should be perfectly stacked over your elbows.

Crawl forward in this position a few steps and then crawl back

Slowly exhale and push yourself up to the starting high plank position.

Your hips should be stable and square to the floor.

Check out this video of army crawl.

5.) Narrow chest press:

Narrow chest press is one of the most productive chest exercises that helps to increase your upper body push stamina. When you press the dumbbells overhead in this exercise, your pectorals get charged and your chest opens up.

Lie down on the flat ground or a bench.

Grab a dumbbell in each hand at mid-point chest, elbows facing your sides, and your palms facing in towards you.

Slowly exhale as you take the dumbbells up in a straight line with your wrists over your shoulders and arms straight overhead.

Lower the dumbbells back to the starting position and repeat.

Check out this video of narrow chest press.

6.) Hook punches:

Hook punches are chest exercises that involve boxing. This workout targets and strengthens the entire chest.

Stand straight in a boxing stance.

Bend your right arm and swing it at a 90-degree angle, just like when you punch someone in the jaw.

For more grip and power, rotate your hips and knees.

Repeat the exercise with both arms.

Check out this video of hook punches.

Summary

So now you have these chest exercises to try out. Do these exercises for at least 10 to 15 reps in 3 sets and rest in between. By incorporating these chest workouts, you are sure to improve your upper body strength and acquire a great posture. Also, eat a healthy meal regularly and keep yourself hydrated so you can perform your workout routine effectively.

