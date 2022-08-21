6 Best Compound Exercises for Fat Loss

Compound exercises are a great way to ensure fat loss and muscle building at the same time.

These exercises effectively work on several large muscle groups at the same time, making them time-efficient. The recruitment of several muscles helps in burning a higher number of calories as opposed to isolation workouts.

Incorporating compound exercises into a workout routine entails several benefits. They include effective weight management, toned body, muscle gain, better range of motion, strengthened muscles, and more.

Best Compound Exercises for Fat Loss

We have created a list of the six best compound exercises you can include in your workout session for fat loss:

1) Romanian Deadlift

Romanian deadlifts are one of the excellent compound exercises for fat loss. They also help with muscle gain and enhancing heart health.

How to do it?

Start by standing in an upright position, with feet apart at hip distance. Clutch a barbell with both hands, and position it with your arms completely extended by your sides. The weight should be approximately in front of your thighs.

Slowly lower the weight to the ground by descending through your hips. Make sure both shoulder blades are drawn towards each other while the chest is wide open. Just as the weight is above the ground, bring it back to the center position. Repeat.

2) Barbell Thruster

Barbell thrusters are among the great compound exercises for fat loss. This exercise helps build the legs and core strength significantly.

How to do it?

Start off by positioning the barbell at your shoulder level in front, with bent elbows and palms facing away from your body. Stand with your back erect and feet apart at shoulder distance.

Slowly descend into the front squat position with the weight till your thighs are parallel to the ground. Press onto your feet to gain momentum as you come back into the standing position. Drive the weight over your head till your arms are completely extended. Bring the weight back to the starting position. Repeat.

3) Seated Hammer Curl

Seated hammer curls help with fat loss by toning the upper body and enhancing everyday functional movement.

How to do it?

Position yourself on the seated bench while clutching the two dumbbells in both hands by your side. Make sure your palms are positioned inwards with your upper arms still. Bring the weights towards your shoulder height by bending and flexing your elbows. Bring the dumbbells back to the starting position. Repeat.

4) Bench Press

The bench press is also one of the most efficient compound exercises for fat loss. It also helps in building strength and promoting muscle growth.

How to do it?

With a flat back, lie down on the bench. Grasp the barbell in an overhand grip, and hold it above your chest level with an extended arm. Slowly bring the weight towards your chest before pressing the bar back to the center position. Repeat.

5) Dumbbell Lunge

Dumbbell lunges are an effective compound exercise for fat loss and boosting body balance.

How to do it?

Stand in an erect position while holding dumbbells in both hands on the side of your body. Take a step forward with your left leg, and bend your knee so that the left thigh is positioned parallel to the floor.

The rear leg should be balanced on the toes with bent knees. Bring your leg back to the starting position. Swap sides, and repeat.

6) Barbell Row

Barbell rows are a decent compound exercise for fat loss and help in building upper body muscles.

How to do it?

Start off in a standing position, with your feet hip-distance apart and hips pushed back.

Hinge your body to clutch the barbell in an underhand grip with both hands. With a neutral position on your head, raise your torso slightly before raising weight off the ground and bringing it towards your ribcage. With control, lower the bar back to the ground. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned compound exercises can help with fat loss by recruiting several muscle groups, allowing a high calorie burn. These compound exercises also help strengthen the muscles and build greater muscle mass.

To hasten fat loss, you can combine these compound exercises with a cardio workout and balanced diet. That will help ensure effective weight management through a calorie deficit.

Considering the benefits of compound exercises, you should add them to your workout session.

We would love to know your views in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav