6 best yoga cool-down poses

Be it a workout or a good long yoga session, many of us tend to skip the cool-down routine.

A good way to end yoga sessions is to cool down with some balanced poses. The cool-down is an essential component of any post-workout/yoga routine. That allows your body to slow down and return to a state of balance.

It also helps your body return to its normal state, slow down your breathing rate and lower your heart rate. The tissues are more relaxed, which decreases muscle soreness.

So next time when you are done with your yoga session, try incorporating these six best poses to your cool-down routine:

The cool-down poses depend on the type of yoga exercises you have been doing. However, these basic poses can be a part of your post-yoga routine or after a long day at work or simply to relax your body and unwind.

Please note: To avoid injury, please consult your doctor or health care provider before beginning any workout plan (including the poses mentioned below). If a cool-down pose causes you pain or discomfort, you should stop doing it immediately:

So without further ado, here's a look at the six best post-yoga cool-down poses:

#1 Pigeon Pose

Pigeon Pose is an excellent way to stretch your hips and lower back when doing it as a part of your cool-down routine. When done correctly, it can help develop hip flexor and lower back muscle flexibility while also aiding digestion.

It also provides emotional benefits, as stress, trauma fear and anxiety in the hips is a natural reaction. Tight hips are the result of bottled-up emotions.

How to do the pigeon pose:

• Bring your right knee forward and place it behind your right wrist while on all fours.

• Keep your left leg back, straighten your knee and point your toes out.

• Gently lower your body.

• Lift your upper body, come to your fingertips, draw your navel in and open your chest as you inhale.

• Exhale and lower yourself down by walking your fingertips forward.

• Hold this position for five breaths before switching legs.

#2 Child's Pose

The position is extremely refreshing and restorative for both the body and mind and can even be utilised to strengthen certain body parts.

How to do child pose:

• Kneel down and get on your knees.

• Lean forward and put your forehead on the floor, positioning your buttocks on your heels. Keep arms next to your legs and palms facing up.

• Slowly inhale and exhale for at least eight breaths.

#3 Downward Dog

This is a basic yoga pose that you'll most likely practice many times throughout your cool-down routine after yoga.

Downward Dog is a great way to improve your balance and flexibility across your entire body, as it's a combination of strengthening and stretching.

How to do the downward dog pose:

• Get on all fours, step forward with your hands, tuck your toes and lift your hips up into Downward Dog.

• Spread your fingers wide, bend your knees and lean back into your thighs.

• Stretch the back of your legs, including your ankles, calves,and hamstrings, by slowly walking out your feet.

#4 Reclining Butterly

This position is good for your pelvis, inner thighs and knees as well as in improving blood circulation and stimulating the heart. This position is also beneficial for your digestive and reproductive systems.

How to do the reclined butterfly cool-down pose:

• Get in a comfortable place and lie down on your back.

• Allow your knees to fall to the side while pressing the soles of your feet together.

• Your hands can be at your sides or raised above your head.

• Extend your legs in front of you as far as they will go.

• Stay there for a few deep inhalations and exhalations till you've reached a state of complete relaxation.

#6 The Easy Pose (Sukhasana)

Lastly, you can end the cool-down routine with a sukhasana pose. This provides a calming impact on the mind and body, which aids in stress and anxiety reduction. This also helps in improving focus and makes you more attentive without you even realising it.

How to do the Sukhasana pose:

• Cross your shins and place one foot in front of the other's knee.

• Place your hands on your knees and relax (or lap).

• Focus on your breath.

• If your mind wanders, bring it back to the present moment and focus on breathing.

• Stay for at least ten minutes.

The best part about yoga cool-down stretches is that they can be done at any time and in almost any location. Find a safe and quiet spot, do a quick scan of the moves mentioned above and get started.

Edited by Bhargav

