6 Best Core Exercises for Women over 40

Core exercises are essential for our health as we get older. However, understanding how to effectively train the core and determine which exercises should be included in a solid core workout can be tricky.

When you're over 40, it's important to listen to your body and pay close attention to your lifestyle. That can help you stay active and fit for a long time.

Below are a few great core exercises for women over 40 to make them feel more flexible while also making them stronger.

Core Moves For Women Over 40

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Crunch

Crunches are a great place to start when it comes to getting a six-pack. They can be done by anyone at any age, and they're easy to modify depending on your fitness level.

For example, if you have better balance than the average person, try standing crunches. If you need more support while doing crunches, try doing them in a chair or on an exercise ball.

Here's how do a crunch:

Lie down on your back with your feet planted on the floor and hip-width apart.

Bending your knees, cross your arms over your chest, and tighten your abs. Inhale deeply.

Exhale. Lift your torso, and relax your neck. Inhale to return to the starting position.

Use your core muscles to raise your upper body; don't rely on your neck or head strength alone.

2) Plank

Planks are an exercise almost everyone can do, from young children to senior citizens. They work wonders for the upper body and core, but they can be tough on your wrists and shoulders. There are lots of ways to modify this exercise, based on your skill level and strength.

To do a plank:

Place your hands directly under your shoulders, and spread your fingers wide, as if you’re about to do a push-up.

Ground your toes into the floor, and squeeze your glutes (butt muscles) to stabilize your body.

Be careful not to lock or hyperextend (bend too far) your knees.

Your legs should be working too. Don't lock them straight, or let them wobble.

3) Superman

The superman is a great exercise for strengthening the back and core muscles. Strengthening these areas can help you develop a solid foundation for your body stability.

To do this move:

Lie face down on the floor, with your arms extended in front of you.

Tighten your stomach muscles, and raise your head and neck slightly from the floor.

Lower back down, and repeat with the other arm and leg to complete one repetition.

If that proves too difficult, just raise one arm and one leg at a time.

You can also place a folded towel under your hips for support.

4) Segmental Rotation

Segmental rotation is great for giving your core muscles a different kind of workout. Most people don’t work their body's rotation very well, so this is an easy exercise to add to your routine if you want to focus on rotating.

Here's how to do this move:

Lie on your back with your feet flat on the ground and hips, shoulders, and head on the ground.

Tightening your core, raise one knee to your chest, and slowly lower it to the left, going as far as you can while feeling a stretch but not agonizing pain.

After you've completed one set of the movement on one side, take three deep breaths before doing it on the other side.

5) Bridge

The bridge exercise is great for strengthening the glutes, a part of the core often ignored. Tight, underactive glutes can make it difficult to move, sit upright, and feel stable.

To do this move:

Lie on your back, with knees bent and feet on the floor.

Tighten your abdominal muscles, and raise your hips off the floor till they're aligned with your shoulders and knees.

Hold for three deep breaths, and slowly lower your hips to the ground.

6) Bent Knee Hollow Hold

When you train your six-pack, focus on the deeper muscles of the core as well. These muscles help keep you stable and strong. A bent knee hollow hold is a great exercise to strengthen these muscles.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lie on the floor on your back, and squeeze in your belly button and rib cage while keeping your low back flat against the ground.

Lift your head and arms off the ground by tucking your chin to your chest while keeping the arms by your sides.

Lift your knees off the ground so that they're bent at 90 degrees, and hold for 12 seconds to complete one set.

Takeaway

The good news is that exercises can help slow the effects of aging. With the right programme, you can even improve your health and fitness along the way.

Start with the aforementioned simple movements. Work at a pace that's challenging enough to provide at least two benefits: burning fat and building strong core muscles.

