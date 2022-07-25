6 Best Dumbbell Exercises For Sculpted Arms

It’s important to know the best dumbbell exercises if you want to build sculpted arms. It’s essential to focus on your arms if you want your upper body to have a lean or muscular look.

Like legs, arms play an important role in what your overall physique looks like. Your arms consist of three muscle groups which must be trained - biceps, triceps, and shoulders. You shouldn’t ignore any muscle group if you want to have sculpted arms.

Best Dumbbell Exercises for Sculpted Arms

Here are six such exercises that focus on all three muscle groups in the arms:

1) Bicep Concentration Curl

An important exercise that works on both bicep heads (short and long) are concentration curls. It’s a great exercise to pair with bicep curls, and you can use light or heavy weights to do this exercise.

To do the exercise, place your upper arms on your inner thighs for support, but keep your elbow stable.

2) Hammer Curl

Another good dumbbell exercise is hammer curl. This exercise focuses on the outer head of the bicep muscles. If this exercise is performed in the proper form, it can help with maximising gains and boost grip strength.

3) Tricep Overhead Extension

Triceps is the bigger part of the upper arm. It’s important to work on all three tricep heads to get a horse-shoe look.

Overhead extensions can be single-handed or double-handed. If you do double hand extensions, you can use a heavier weight. You can even try to do a superset combining both single hand and double hand tricep extensions.

4) Tricep Kickback

As triceps need to be worked on as much as possible, one of the best dumbbell exercises for triceps is kickbacks. It allows complete isolation of the workout and focuses on activating the muscles while maintaining tension.

5) Shoulder Press

The next muscle group to focus on for your arms is shoulders. The shoulder press is an important exercise, as it helps with the 'boulder-shoulder' look.

You can exercise with lighter weights andmore reps for intensity or heavier weights and less reps for volume. Either way, the idea is to push through with the last few reps to really tear the muscle fibres so they can grow back thicker and stronger.

6) Lateral to Front Raise

Raise is another exercise for shoulders that works on the anterior and lateral delts. Instead of doing it as two separate exercises, you can combine into one. That'll allow you to maintain more tension in the shoulder muscles, making the exercise much more intense.

Not only will that boost muscle endurance and strength, but it will also help with toning the muscles for proper shape and development.

Bottom Line

There are several options for dumbbell exercises. The ones mentioned above are used by fitness coaches, enthusiasts, gym goers and bodybuilders.

It’s better to stick to the basic movements for muscle groups such as biceps or triceps, as they’re a smaller group. Basic movements help with laying the foundation, which can help with advanced movements or variations when and if you hit a plateau.

