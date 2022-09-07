6 Best Dumbbell Exercises for Men to Burn Belly Fat

Dumbbell exercises are very helpful for burning belly fat. While spot reduction is impossible for weight loss, there are dumbbell exercises that can accelerate the process due to the immense amount of calories they can help burn.

Weight loss only occurs when there's a calorie deficit. The body needs to burn the stored calories to generate the energy needed to cover the deficit. Therefore, the focus should be on choosing the right dumbbell exercises.

How Does Weight Loss Occur?

The only way to lose weight is by having a diet where you’re in a calorie deficit. That means you need to consume fewer calories than your body needs to maintain its current weight.

To reach the maintenance calories, the body burns the stored calories. This is when the weight loss process happens.

Dumbbell Exercises to Lose Belly Fat

Here are six dumbbell exercises men can incorporate in their workout routine to ensure belly fat loss by burning more calories:

1) Dumbbell Squat

If you could only do one exercise, you should choose squats. It’s one of the most impactful exercise you can find.

It works on the entire lower body while ensuring you burn calories. Furthermore, it’s an excellent exercise to tone the muscles while you’re losing fat.

2) Dumbbell Clean and Press

The clean and press is a CrossFit movement that focuses on more than one movement. Overall, clean and press works on the lower and upper body.

In the lower body, it works on the lower back and quadriceps, while it works the shoulders and triceps in the upper body. While the above are the four main muscle groups engaged, other groups such as hamstrings, calves, and core muscles are worked on as well.

3) Dumbbell Lunge

Another exercise that can help burn immense calories are lunges. They're an unilateral exercise (you can do one leg at a time).

When you do exercises unilaterally, you can fix any strength or muscle imbalance. That helps with the symmetrical development of your muscles along with burning calories to assist weight loss, leading to reduced belly fat.

4) Dumbbell Deadlift

Deadlifts are another dumbbell exercise that work the lower body. While its variations focus on specific muscle groups with varying intensity, the other muscle groups are engaged as well.

For example, conventional deadlifts work more on the lower back, but the legs are engaged as well. Stiff-legged deadlifts work on the hamstrings, but the back gets engaged during the exercise too.

Regardless of which variation you choose, rest assured you will be burning enough calories to accelerate your weight loss process.

5) Renegade Row

The renegade row is an interesting dumbbell exercise, as it uses a plank position to work on the lats.

Ideally, you should be able to engage the lats, shoulders, biceps, and core muscles during this exercise. As the movement requires proper balance and stability, you should move to this exercise only when you’re able to properly do shoulder planks or elbow planks.

6) Devil’s Press

The devil’s press is an outstanding exercise to burn calories. It’s a full body exercise that focuses on improving strength, mobility, and flexibility.

If you have not have done the devil’s press before, you should be comfortable with a pair of dumbbells, and execute pull and push motions. You can do the devil’s press without dumbbells as well, but the overall movement requires some amount of resistance when doing this exercise.

Bottom Line

It’s imporant to be in a calorie deficit if you want to burn fat. You can keep exercising without paying any heed to your diet, but that won’t lead to weight loss.

You might become stronger and healthier, but it won’t result in reducing belly fat. It’s important to give your body enough rest and water for the best results.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav