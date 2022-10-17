6 Best Dumbbell Forearm Exercises for Muscle Growth and Strength

Many lifters overlook forearm training, leaving the part of the body weak and generating problems with their deadlift grip. Dumbbells are very adaptable and enable a variety of motions. In fact, dumbbells offer a variety of movement alternatives for training both flexors and extensors, even with only one set. It is no wonder that they are considered to be quite effective in strengthening the forearms.

There are numerous ways to train your forearms, but do you know which exercises are ideal while using dumbbells? Read on to find out!

Dumbbell Forearm Exercises for Strength

1) Supinated Wrist Curls

Every training program must include wrist curls. The term "supinated" describes a hand position when the palms are facing up. Doing this works the wrist flexor muscles.

The easiest way to perform this exercise is while you are seated with your forearms resting on your thighs. Flex your wrist towards you as far as it will go while holding a light dumbbell with your palms facing upward. Then, let your wrist fully extend.

Squeeze the dumbbell as you move through this entire range of motion in a controlled manner. It is advised to perform 3–4 sets of 12–20 repetitions. Begin with a load you can manage for 12 reps and increase the load as the reps increase until you reach 20.

2) Pronated Wrist Curl

A hand stance with the palms facing down is referred to as pronation. By doing this, you will exercise the muscles that extend the wrist.

Set up these dumbbells similarly to how you did earlier, but this time, hold them with your palms facing down. Allow your wrist to fully flex back to the bottom of the rep after extending it as far forward as it goes.

Squeeze the dumbbell as you move through this entire range of motion in a controlled manner. 3–4 sets of 12–20 reps is recommended, starting with a load you can manage for 12 reps, increasing the load as the reps increase to 20.

3) Dumbbell Rotation

In the same posture as a pronated wrist curl, hold the dumbbell with your palms down and your forearms resting on your thighs. Then, rotate your hand so that your palm is facing upwards in a supinated position.

This will exercise the forearm's deeper supinating and pronating muscles. It is recommended to use a higher rep plan for these—two or three sets of 15-20 reps—because they call for a smaller load. This works well as a supplemental workout or as the final activity of a session.

4) Supinated Dumbbell Curl

Dumbbell curls are wonderful for the forearms even though they are mostly a biceps exercise. The wrist flexors are engaged isometrically (without movement) throughout the lift of a bicep curl in order to maintain the wrist position.

This enables us to place larger weight loads on the forearms than we can with wrist-focused exercises. You should squeeze the dumbbell as firmly as you can, and try to bend the wrist at the top of the movement to maximize forearm activation. To finish each rep, imagine performing a supinated wrist curl.

Perform three sets for 8–12 repetitions, which will provide you with a stronger and somewhat lower rep stimulus than the workouts mentioned above.

5) Hammer Curl

Another exercise that is normally done for the biceps but is excellent for the forearms is the hammer curl.

The largest muscle in the forearm, the brachioradialis, is also in charge of bending the elbow, and the neutral grip used in the hammer curl helps to load it more.

To take advantage of the fact that hammer curls allow you to shift more weight than other workouts, it is recommended to perform 6 to 8 repetitions.

6) Zottman Curl

Another exercise to increase the forearm loading of bicep curls is the Zottman curl. Starting with your hands supinated, curl the weight up as you would normally do for your biceps.

At the top of the exercise, turn your hands into a pronated posture and control the weight back down from there. Return your hands to supination at the bottom of the exercise, then repeat for the subsequent rep.

It targets your wrist flexors and extensors as well as your pronator and supinator muscles. This essentially combines a supinated curl, pronated curl, and dumbbell rotation into one workout.

This is fantastic if you're pressed for time and want to train the entire forearm quickly. Perform 2-3 sets of 8–12 repetitions. This quickly becomes difficult, so plan to use a load that might seem light for the first part of the set.

Takeaway

Most lifters typically have a stronger hand and forearm than others. The stronger side may end up making up for the weaker when undertaking bilateral workouts, which involves exercising both sides simultaneously.

Dumbbells allow you to exercise each side separately and even the distance between each forearm with unilateral movement. Performing these dumbbell exercises regularly will beef up your forearms and help you increase your arm strength.

