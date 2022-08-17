6 Best Dumbbell Leg Exercises for Lower Body 

A great way to add variation to your leg routines is by including dumbbell leg exercises to the mix. While most leg exercises are compound movements, there are a few workouts that can be done using dumbbells, where you can focus on intensity over volume.

These dumbbell leg exercises focus on quadriceps, hamstrings, and calf muscles. It’s always good to tear away the power racks and machines and pick up the dumbbells to add variation.

Dumbbell Leg Exercises for Strength and Growth

Here are five dumbbell leg exercises that are great for strength and endurance. You can start these exercises using lighter weights. Correct your posture and form before moving to heavier weights.

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Dumbbell Squat

Squats are the top pick for quadriceps. If you want to focus on those muscles, you should do dumbbell squats. You can do dumbbell squats in two ways.

First, hold a dumbbell in each hand; place your arms beside your upper body, and proceed to do squats. Second, hold a slightly heavier dumbbell close to your chest, and proceed to do squats.

Both variations add resistance to your quads. To make the exercise more effective, push through with your heels to keep the pressure on the quadriceps.

2) Dumbbell Lunge

Another great pick from dumbbell leg exercises is dumbbell lunges. In fact, it’s a great way to work on each leg at a time and fix any muscle imbalance.

To do the exercise, put a dumbbell in each hand, and put your right left forward. Next, go down on both legs, but only use your right heel to push yourself upwards. The left toe should be used for balance and as support, if you’re struggling. Aim for at least ten reps on each leg.

3) Bulgarian Split Squat

The next exercise you can do for your legs are Bulgarian splits. To do this exercise, you’ll need a pair of dumbbells and a bench.

Bulgarian splits are slightly advanced, so you should have done lunges and squats before trying split squats. To do the exercise, place one leg on the bench while the other remains on the floor.

When you bend down, you should feel a stretch on your glutes and quadriceps. Once you feel the stretch, push yourself upwards using the heels of the foot that's on the floor. Do not use the ankle of your back leg for pushing, as that may result in injury.

4) Lying Leg Curl

Lying leg curls are an excellent dumbbell leg exercise for hamstrings. To do the exercise, lay on the mat on your belly. Next, hold a dumbbell with the soles of your feet from one end. Once the dumbbell is steady, curl it towards your posterior from your knees.

To ensure that your hamstrings are getting worked, keep your upper body and quadriceps on the floor, and keep a straight back. You'll feel the stretch while lifting the dumbbell and while lowering it as well. It’s best to control the negative during this exercise for optimum effect.

5) Sumo Squat

Sumo squats are another dumbbell exercise for your hamstrings. For this exercise, you need to hold a slightly heavier dumbbell. Extend your arms towards the floor. Next, move your legs wider than shoulder-width, and slightly turn your toes outwards.

This is your starting position. Once you’re stable, proceed to do squats, but keep a muscle-mind connection to push through with your hamstrings but not your quads.

6) Dumbbell Calf Raise

Calves are an essential part of the lower body muscle group, so you need to work those muscles.

To do this exercise, hold a dumbbell in your right hand, and place your right toe on an elevated platform, with your heels hanging outside. Your left hand should be used for support, and left leg should be backwards, folding from the knee.

Next, lower your body so that your right heel goes towards the floor. Lift yourself up using the right heel.

You should be able to feel the pressure on your right calves. Aim to do at least 15 to 20 raises per leg.

