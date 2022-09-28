6 Best Evening Yoga Exercises for Weight Loss

Losing weight can seem like an arduous and intimidating task, but it doesn't have to be. There are numerous yoga asanas and flow vinyasas that can be done to lose weight. However, there are only a few that can be done before bed, as you don't want to disturb your sleep but rather enhance it.

Sleep is an extremely important part of life, and yoga places a strong emphasis on it. Sleep can lead to long-term weight loss. So let's take a look at some yoga asanas and exercises you can do before bed to expedite weight loss.

Evening Yoga Exercises for Weight Loss

Check out these six yoga asanas you can perform every night for quick and effective weight loss:

1) Anjaneyasana

If you have muscle tension, doing low lunges every night before bedtime can help you relieve stress, relax, lose weight, and improve your sleep quality.

To do this yoga asana:

Begin in a downward-facing dog or plank position.

Exhale, and raise one foot, pressing it into the ground between your hands. The bent knee should be parallel to your heel.

Push yourself into the stretch, sweeping your arms above you till they're straight above your head.

Continue to breathe while stretching the spine.

Sweep your hands back down to the ground either side of the foot you put in front of you, with one final extension of the arms and upper body.

Tuck both sets of toes underneath, and draw your front leg back.

Return to a downward-facing dog position.

Repeat on the opposite side.

2) Utkatasana

This move provides all the benefits of a traditional squat and helps you lose weight.

It's also great for those who spend a lot of time sitting - all of those trunks and quadriceps muscles will get a well-deserved stretch while you work your core and improve your abdominal strength.

To do this yoga asana:

Straighten your back. Draw your arms up and in front of you, above and stretched.

Bend your knees to around 90 degrees, as if you're pretending to sit in a chair. Bring your pelvis to the floor.

As you squat back, try to lengthen your spine, and keep your upper body aligned.

Return to your original standing position while holding your hands in anjali mudra, or prayer pose.

3) Vasishthasana

This is a move you may be familiar with. If your balance isn't quite there, you can use yoga equipment to help you get into the position. Place blocks on both sides of you in case you need to grab something.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin in a standard plank position.

Rotate your body, pushing up on one arm and balancing your lower half with the side of one of your feet. Your free arm should be extended high above your head.

Hold for as long as you can.

Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side.

Alternate, or transition into a different vinyasa.

4) Virabhadrasana

This pose, which can tone your thighs and shoulders, as well as improve your concentration, has become more accessible and interesting. The longer you hold the pose, the quicker you will lose weight. It can tighten your quads in just a few minutes.

To do this yoga pose:

Stand tall in the mountain pose. Maintain a distance of 3-4 feet between your legs.

Raise both arms parallel to the ground, and turn your head to the left.

Make a 90-degree angle with your left knee. Maintain a 180-degree angle between your arms and hips.

Keep your head straight to the left and gaze forward. Maintain this position for a few seconds, and repeat the above steps on the opposite side.

5) Trikonasana

This pose improves digestion and helps reduce fat deposits in the belly and waist, helping you lose weight.

It increases and improves blood circulation. The asana's lateral motion helps you burn more fat around the waist and build more muscle in the thighs and hamstrings.

Here's how you do this yoga pose:

Stand up straight, with your legs slightly more than shoulder-width apart.

Inhale. Raise your right hand above your head, and keep it straight. The right arm and ear should be parallel.

Exhale. Bend your torso to the left at the waist.

At the same time, slide your left arm down your left leg till your fingers are at your ankle.

The right arm should be horizontal at this point and your headtilted to the left.

Maintain the pose by keeping your knees and elbows straight. Maintain the position for 30 seconds.

Inhale. Straighten your back, and stand tall. Repeat the posture on the other side.

6) Adho Mukha Svanasana

This pose tones the body and helps you lose weight. It boosts the strength of the arms, thighs, hamstrings, and back.

Holding this pose and concentrating on your breathing engages and tones your muscles while also improving concentration and blood circulation.

Here's how you do this pose:

Get down on all fours. Form a table, with your back as the table top and hands and feet as the table legs.

Lift the hips up; straighten your knees and elbows, and form an inverted 'V' with your body as you exhale.

Hands should be shoulder-width and feet hip-width apart and parallel. Keep your feet straight ahead, with your toes pointed.

Put your hands on the ground, and spread your shoulders apart. Touch your ears to the inner arms to lengthen the neck.

Take long, deep breaths while holding the downward dog pose. Take a look at your navel.

Exhale. Return to the table yoga pose by bending the knees. Relax.

