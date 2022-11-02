6 Best Exercise Machines for Bigger Glutes

If you want to boost strength and gain muscle in your glutes, exercise machines can be the best way to achieve your goal.

Training the glutes is incredibly essential, as the glutes contribute to stability and flexibility in the lower body. These key lower body muscles are responsible for supporting the lower back, helping the legs to move, and play a major role in promoting good posture. A weak glute can contribute to pain and discomfort in the lower back, knee, and hip, and can increase the risk of lower body injury.

Fortunately, there are several exercise machines that can target the glutes specifically so you can maximize the benefits of every glute training session. Exercises performed on the exercise machines not only target the glutes but also work on other lower body muscles, such as hamstrings and calves, and help strengthen them.

So, are you ready to boost your lower body workout routine? We’ve compiled below a list of some of the most effective exercise machines that can help you get bigger glutes and stronger lower body muscles.

Top Exercise Machines for Bigger Glutes

Here’s a look at six of the best machines you must use in your next lower body workout day:

1) Leg Press Machine

Leg press machines are undoubtedly one of the best exercise machines for the glutes.

This machine allows you to position your glutes differently, which isn't possible on other cardio machines.

However, when using a leg press machine, ensure that the glutes and lower back are pressed firmly against the seat to get the best results.

2) Hip Thrust Machine

The hip thrust machine is another great exercise machine for the glutes. This machine comprises a bench, platform, and strap.

While the bench supports the upper body to prevent lower back engagement, the platform allows you to position your feet to maximizeglute engagement, and the strap supports the weight on your waist or hips.

With a hip thrust machine, you can have full control over the exercise and range of motion.

3) Cable Machine

Glute exercises done on a cable machine are effective for developing muscle mass, as the machine offers continuous tension and better stimulus. Cable exercises are much safer than ones done using free weights, such as dumbbells and barbells.

You can attach the handle to ankle weights and perform leg extensions, cable pull-throughs, donkey kickbacks, and many others to primarily focus on the glutes. The key is to set the cable to an appropriate height using the right amount of weight.

4) GHD Machine

The glute ham developer (GHD) machine is one of the most effective exercise machines to train the glutes for maximum strength and endurance.

The best part is that this machine also targets the hamstrings and allows you to train the hamstrings and glutes together.

The GHD machine forces the glutes and hamstrings to lower and raise the body while keeping the legs stable on the machine.

5) Hamstring Curl Machine

Although the hamstring curl machine primarily focuses on the hamstrings, there's enough glute engagement during the exercise.

Workouts done on this machine strengthens the posterior chain muscles and promotes leg flexion.

While using a hamstring curl machine, though, it's essential to keep your back straight to prevent lower back pain and discomfort.

6) Stair-stepper Machine

The stair-stepper, also called the stair master, is one of the best cardio exercise machines to strengthen the glutes.

This machine engages the quads and hamstrings and pushes the body up as you climb stairs and works on the calves as well.

This exercise machine helps burn calories, improves core strength, and strengthens the knees.

Takeaway

Now that you know about some amazing exercise machines, try to use them at your gym to get toned and stronger glutes. Using these machines will improve your overall sports performance and make your muscles stronger, more flexible and more agile.

If you're a beginner and have never used the aforementioned exercise machines before, take the time to learn the technique, and work with a trainer to use the machines safely.

Most importantly: use slow and controlled movements to correctly target the glutes and to prevent putting unnecessary pressure on the back and legs.

