6 Best Exercises At Home To Reduce Belly Fat For Women

Most women have to navigate the world of diet and exercise all by themselves. Fortunately, there are plenty of exercises that can help them reduce their tummy fat.

There's no need for fancy equipment or a gym membership — you just need to be able to move around. The following six exercises can help you get rid of excess belly fat while also strengthening your core muscles:

Home Exercises For Women To Burn Fat

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Sit-Up

Sit-ups are one of the most common abdominal exercises. You’ll find them in almost every fitness programme and for good reason. However, if you perform them incorrectly or do too many at once, sit-ups can cause injury and even back pain.

Here’s how to make sure your sit-up routine is safe and effective:

When doing a sit-up, try to keep your back straight at all times. That will help protect your spine from injury as well as allow better muscle contraction during the movement (which means more fat loss).

Breathe through both the nose and mouth while performing this exercise. That allows more oxygen intake per breath than breathing only through the nose. Doing so helps relax diaphragm muscles so that they don't interfere with abdominal contraction.

Progress slowly. It takes time for new habits like this one (in addition to consistency) before they become second nature. So don't expect overnight results.

#2 Squat

Squats are a great exercise for your lower body, core, back, shoulders and arms. If you want to tone up your legs and butt, in particular, this is definitely an exercise you should add to your workout routine.

Squat is an exercise that works a lot of different muscles at once. It burns more calories than any other exercise, reducing belly fat faster.

#3 Bicycle Exercise

This is an excellent exercise for strengthening the abdominal muscles, giving you better posture. Here's how it's done:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Place your arms out to the sides and raise hands above head.

Bring your left knee in to chest, and extend it back out to full extension.

Repeat this motion with right leg as well as alternating between legs at a moderate pace (about 15-20 times per set).

#4 Walking Heel Tap

To do this exercise, stand with your feet hip-width apart, with arms at shoulder height and palms facing down.

Tap your left heel forward and then your right foot. Repeat the motion while walking in place for 30-second intervals for three sets in total.

#5 Jumping Jack

Jumping jacks are an excellent way to warm up your body and get the blood flowing before a workout. They also serve as a great cooldown after you end your session. The jumping jack is a full body exercise that can help you burn calories and reduce belly fat.

Here's how it's done:

Stand with feet together and arms at sides, palms facing down toward the ground.

Jump up into the air with both feet, and land on balls of feet with knees bent slightly.

Jump again by raising heels off the ground while raising arms above the head.

Clap your hands together once in midair; jump again by bringing heels back down while uncurling toes underneath you and bringing your arms back down to the sides.

Repeat for as many reps as you want.

#6 Leg Raise

To do a leg raise:

Lie on your back with your legs straight, heels about 12 inches off the floor. Keep your arms at your sides and palms down to support you.

Raise your legs till they're perpendicular to the floor, and hold for five seconds.

Lower them back down slowly to starting position, taking a full 10 seconds to complete one rep.

Benefits of doing this exercise:

It's an effective way to strengthen gluteal muscles—the largest muscle group in our bodies—which helps with posture, balance, stability, and injury prevention.

A toned lower body can also help improve self-esteem by boosting your confidence.

Takeaway

Belly fat is one of the most difficult areas to lose weight from. However, the aforementioned exercises can not only help you reduce your tummy fat but also tone your body.

These are all simple exercises you can do with minimal equipment without the need of a gym membership. Just ensure you warm up before performing any of these movements to avoid any injury.

