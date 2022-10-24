6 Best Exercises to Build Biceps Like Thor

When it comes to getting a great workout, there are few better muscle groups than the biceps.

They're an important part of the body and can make you feel like a superhero when they're big and strong. While they might not be the most important muscle group in the body, they certainly don't lack any attention.

There are many exercises you can do to get bigger biceps — but which ones should you focus on? Here's what we recommend:

Exercises for Bulging Biceps

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Preacher Curl

The preacher curl is a great exercise to build the biceps if you have access to a preacher bench.

You will want to keep your elbows tucked into the side of the bench, and keep your torso as straight as possible.

Use a medium weight for the exercise, as it will help target those all-important muscle fibers without putting too much stress on the joints or causing them injury.

#2 Dumbbell Curl

The dumbbell curl is a classic biceps exercise that works the arms from multiple angles and intensities. You can do this exercise with a barbell or a dumbbell, either standing up or sitting down, at home or at the gym.

The key is to focus on keeping your elbow tucked by your side while you curl upward. That will help isolate the bicep more effectively than if you keep them straight out from the body.

However, don't worry about getting too technical — as long as you're working hard and feeling it burn, you're doing things right.

#3 Hammer Curl

The hammer curl is a great exercise to isolate the biceps and build mass. The movement also helps you build a strong base for the arms, which will help you do other exercises like push-ups and dips.

To do it:

Stand up straight with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding dumbbells at arm's length next to each side of the torso.

Your palms should be neutral and thumbs pointing upward.

Keep your elbows tight against the sides of the body as you bend them slightly at the elbow.

Raise both arms towards the ceiling till they are parallel with the floor; keep them there throughout the move (don't let them drop).

Pause briefly at this top position before reversing direction back down to the starting position; repeat for reps (usually 8–15).

#4 Incline Dumbbell Curl

Here's how it's done:

Start by sitting on an incline bench with your back straight and feet planted firmly on the floor.

Holding one dumbbell in each hand, lower them towards the sides of the body till they're parallel to the floor.

Raise them up to shoulder height and lower them back down again to complete one rep.

To isolate the biceps even more, don't fully extend your arms at any point during the exercise. Keep them slightly bent throughout each set . If you have access to an incline bench but no dumbbells, you can use heavy water bottles instead.

#5 Concentration Curl

Here's how it's done:

Sit on a bench or chair, with your back straight and feet flat on the floor.

Place dumbbells in each hand with elbows at 90 degrees and palms facing inward (supinated).

Bend forward, and rest your arms on your thighs. That will help isolate the biceps when you curl the weight.

With your arms extended downward, slowly curl the dumbbells upward till they reach just short of shoulder height, keeping them in line with the upper body throughout the motion.

Pause for a second at full contraction, and lower back down to the starting position again slowly under control before repeating for one set on each side (two sets total).

Perform three sets per workout session two to three times per week.

#6 Reverse Grip Curl

This exercise involves starting with your palms facing towards the floor, unlike a barbell curl.

As you raise the weight up, keep the elbows tucked back to add resistance and force the biceps muscles to do more work. The reverse grip is also excellent at working your forearms and brachialis muscles in addition to the biceps.

You can do this exercise using dumbbells, barbells, or cables (kettlebells).

Takeaway

So there you have it — the top workouts for building the perfect biceps. Remember, that if you want to look like Thor, you need to do these movements and eat the right foods. We hope this article has helped you figure out what's best for your body type.

