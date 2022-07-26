6 Best Exercises to Develop Arm Strength For Javelin Throw

The javelin throw is one of the most popular track and field events. It's an ancient sport that consists of hurling a spear-like object as far as possible.

As every hand-held weapon has been used historically in this event, the javelin throw is an umbrella term for all such implements, which usually vary considerably in length, weight, size and materials. The javelin thrower uses their incredible arm strength to launch an object forward as far as they can.

Exercises can improve strength, speed and power in the key muscle groups for javelin throwers, including the lower-body, back and shoulder muscles.

Best Exercises to Get Stronger Arms for Javelin Throw

These are the six best exercises that can help you improve your javelin throwing performance.

1) Power Clean

Power cleans are an explosive full body movement used by athletes and weightlifters to develop strength and power. A staple in the training programmes of team athletes and CrossFit practitioners, this move originated as an essential Olympic weightlifting movement.

To do this exercise:

From a standing position, grab a barbell with an overhand grip slightly outside of your legs.

Keep your arms straight, and lift your chest as you lower your hips.

Bend down, and lift the bar off of the floor. As it gets to hip level, drive with your legs to push it upward towards your shoulders.

At this point, rotate your hands so that they're facing forward with your elbows under them as you pull to bring the weight up to shoulder level.

Roll the bar down your body till it rests at your hips again before bending forward to lower it back to the ground.

Repeat for the desired number of repetitions.

2) Medicine Ball Sit-up and Throw

Medicine ball sit-ups and throws can develop core strength in your abdomen, which is important for javelin throwing.

Here's how you do it:

Lie on your back with your legs bent and a medicine ball in both hands.

Bend your arms at the elbow, and lower the ball behind your head till it touches the floor.

In one fluid motion, sit up, and throw the medicine ball at a sturdy wall.

Your partner should catch the ball, and return it to you before you go back to starting position and repeat.

3) Push Press

Push presses are an effective way to strengthen your shoulders, but they also build full body pushing power.

To do a push press:

Stand with a barbell across your shoulders, elbows directly below your hands and hips just above parallel.

Bend your knees and squat down, keeping your weight on your heels.

Extend your legs and hips explosively as you raise the bar overhead to full extension.

Lower it back down to the starting position, and repeat.

4) Cable Straight Arm Pullover

The pullover exercise strengthens most of the muscles in your upper body, including your shoulders, that are used during a javelin throw. It's an excellent complement to the more popular bench press and lat pull-down exercises.

To do a cable straight arm pullover:

Stand facing a low pulley with a single handle attached to the karabiner.

Grasp the handle with your left hand, and step into a staggered stance with your right foot in front.

Tighten your abs, and pull your arm down till it's parallel to the floor.

Perform equal reps on both sides of your body by switching legs when you switch arms.

5) Medicine Ball Slam

The slam ball or medicine ball, is a great workout tool, as it allows you to give your muscles an extra challenge while doing dynamic movements in javelin throw. This challenging exercise targets your body's head-to-toe muscles and get your heart pumping faster.

To do a medicine ball slam:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and hold a medicine ball in both hands; throw the ball to the floor around 12 inches in front of your feet.

Catch the ball as it rebounds from the floor, and toss it back up to repeat the exercise.

Maintain a quick cadence throughout your set to build strong throwing power.

6) Javelin Press

The javelin press is a great exercise for developing strong shoulders, which can help you throw the javelin farther.

To do a javelin press:

Hold a barbell with your palm facing in toward your head, and press the weight up to full extension; pause for a second, and lower it again.

That'll strengthen your grip and test your shoulder stability.

Use this exercise as your main upper body workout.

Takeaway

Each exercise works to build either upper body strength or core strength, but what's key is to develop both. By putting together a routine that incorporates these exercises, you'll be increasing your chances for optimal strength, power and technique.

