6 Best Exercises to Get Arms like Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is known for his exploits in the world of WWE, but he's also a champion of strength training and bodybuilding.

It's not just his skills in the ring that make him a force to be reckoned with; his formidable arms are equally impressive. If you want to build arms like Roman Reigns, here are a few exercises that can help you get there:

Exercises to Get Arms Like Roman Reigns

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Incline Dumbbell Curl

They're a great way to target the biceps. If you want to get arms like Roman Reigns, this is an exercise you should definitely include in your workout routine.

To do incline dumbbell curls:

Sit on an incline bench with feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent.

Hold one dumbbell in each hand by both sides of the handle, with your palms facing inward (supinated).

Keeping your elbows close to the sides, curl the weight up till it reaches shoulder height or slightly above.

Slowly lower your weight back down till your arms are fully extended by the sides again. Repeat for reps as needed, keeping good form throughout the movement.

#2 Spider Curl

They're a great exercise for targeting the biceps. This exercise locks away the chest and shoulders, which ensures that you rent using these muscles to gain momentum and develop an unfair advantage.

To perform spider curls with dumbbells, sit on a bench, and support your chest against the seat. Keep your legs spread and feet flat on the floor. Proceed as follows:

Hold one dumbbell in each hand, with your arms extended straight down towards the floor.

Slowly curl both weights towards you till they reach shoulder height, keeping them close to your torso at all times.

Slowly lower the weights back down to the starting position, and repeat for reps (8-12).

#3 Hammer Curl

It not only targets the biceps but also works the forearms and shoulders. This is a great move to build muscle endurance, as it requires you to use lighter weights than most bicep exercises.

It's done as follows:

Stand tall with a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Maintain a neutral grip (palms facing each other).

Bend your elbows, and bring the weights up till they're almost at your shoulders.

Hold for a second or two, and bring them down till they touch the fronts of your thighs before returning back up towards shoulder height again.

#4 Cable Curl

One of the best ways to isolate your biceps is by using a cable machine. You can use either a straight bar or rope attachment, depending on what type of workout you're looking for.

If you want more of a challenge and increased resistance, add weight plates to the machine. You can perform this exercise as follows:

Standing upright with one arm by your side and holding onto the cable pulley with your other hand, curl up towards your shoulder as far as possible without letting go of the tension on the cable machine (make sure not to turn this into an overhead triceps extension).

Slowly release back down till your arm is fully extended again.

Do ten reps per set with each arm before switching sides and repeating with both arms (20 times total).

#5 Cross-body Curl

This exercise works the bicep muscles along with the brachialis muscle that lies underneath the biceps.

It also targets the forearms flexors, triceps brachii muscles, anterior deltoid muscles, and medial deltoid muscles. The main purpose of the exercise is to build mass in the upper arms.

Do it as follows:

Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, with your arms by your side and palms facing down.

Keeping your elbows locked on the side of your body and without moving them, curl one arm up towards the opposite shoulder as if you were going to touch it with the end of the dumbbell.

Lower that arm, and repeat for ten reps (five reps on each side).

Repeat for three sets with 30 seconds rest between sets. Use light weights till you get stronger.

#6 Preacher Curl

They're an isolation exercise for the biceps. They're done with a weight of your choice and a preacher bench, which allows you to keep your arms straight while lifting the weight.

That's important, as it allows you to focus on the biceps rather than worrying about keeping your form when using dumbbells or cables. If you don't have access to a preacher bench, don't worry: an incline bench works just fine.

Do the exercise as follows:

Start by resting your arms on the said incline or preacher bench. You can perform this exercise while seated or standing.

Isolate your arms by locking your elbows, and curl the weight up till your bicep is fully contracted.

Lower it back down till your arm hits the bench. Repeat for reps.

For maximum effect, perform the exercise unilaterally, i.e., with one arm and one weight at a time.

If you want better results from the exercise, consider using heavier weights and/or lower reps (six or fewer).

Takeaway

As you can see, there are plenty of exercises that can build your arms like Roman Reigns. He does a lot more than just curls, though. So if you want to have arms like the man himself, there aren’t any excuses not to do so.

