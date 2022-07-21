6 Best Exercises to Get Better at Rock Climbing

Rock climbing is difficult, both mentally and physically. To succeed at it, you not only need to be physically fit from head to toe (upper body, core and legs get a workout), but you also need to be confident and fearless.

When you climb, many muscles—from your forearms to your feet—come alive. Rock climbing and bouldering demand strength for quick movements, balance to move up a rock face or cross it, endurance to keep you going on long climbs, and a strong core to enable better and more efficient climbing.

Rock climbing requires strength, good balance and mental toughness, whether you are an experienced climber or a beginner. You activate a variety of muscles while you climb, from your upper back to your toes, making it a fabulous all-around workout.

You might be wondering how to build more strength off the wall to enhance your climbing performance, as you can't spend all day on the wall. Read on to learn more about this.

Exercises for Rock Climbing

Rock climbing can provide a full body workout. Your upper body, core and lower body muscles work in unison to help you lift yourself upward.

It's just as important to exercise your antagonist muscles, even if you think you shouldn't concentrate on these muscles. Your chest, triceps, shoulders and wrist extensors are examples of muscles that work in opposition to your pulling muscles.

On that note, here's a look at six exercises that can help you improve your rock climbing:

1) Lying Triceps Extension

Triceps extensions, sometimes referred to as skull crushers, are a fabulous triceps isolation workout to help you get better at rock climbing. Your triceps are muscles that oppose or act as an antagonist to your biceps.

Here’s how to do it:

Your feet should be on the ground as you lie flat on a bench. Hold dumbbells in each hand, and lightly place them on your chest.

Straighten your arms to help you lift the dumbbells above your chest. Your wrists, elbows, and shoulders should be in line, and palms should be facing each other. This is where everything begins.

Bring the dumbbells slowly towards your face and ears by bending your elbows. Slowly straighten your arms to get back to the starting position.

Do one to three sets of 8–12 repetitions.

2) Monkey Bar

Your forearm, upper body and grip strength will all benefit from a monkey bar while giving you a nostalgic glimpse of your younger years.

Here’s how to do it:

Place your hands in an overhand grasp on the first bar as you begin at the bottom of the monkey bars.

Step off the platform such that your upper body holds you up while your legs hang.

With one hand, grab the bar in front of you that is next, then with the other. As long as you can, keep going like this.

3) Pull-up

Pull-ups are difficult but a wonderful exercise to build back, forearm and grip strength to prepare for rock climbing.

Here’s how to do it:

Jump up from behind a horizontal bar, and take an overhand or pronated grip on it. The shoulder width should separate your hands.

Cross your feet, and let yourself hang from the bar.

Inhale deep, and let it out as you raise yourself till your chin is just above the bar by squeezing your shoulder blades together and bending your elbows.

Take a deep breath while you pause for a second, and straighten your elbows to lower yourself.

4) Front Dumbbell Raise

The shoulder deltoids work during this isolation exercise. This exercise strengthens shoulder flexion, which is crucial for rock climbing and other daily tasks that require raising your arm overhead.

Here’s how to do it:

With a dumbbell in each hand held in an overhand grip in front of your thighs, stand with your feet hip-width apart. Engage your core while forward-leaning a little.

Lift the dumbbells slowly till they're parallel to the floor while maintaining almost straight arms with a small bend in the elbow.

Slowly return the dumbbells to the starting position.

Execute one to three sets of 8–12 repetitions.

5) Shoulder External Rotation to a Pull-Apart Exercise

This is a great exercise that's done with the help of a resistance band. It strengthens the shoulder muscles to assist in rock climbing.

Here’s how to do it:

Hold the resistance band firmly in place between your hands.

Your arms should be out in front of you.

As you open up the resistance band, turn your wrists away from each other.

Repeat ten times.

6) Jump Squat Exercise

Your legs will get prepared for power during rock climbing and descending as well as dynamic movements with this strength training exercise.

Here’s how to do a jump squat:

Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and squatting till your thighs are at least parallel to the ground.

Keep your knees over your toes, feet flat and chest high.

Push through your heels as you rise from the squat; explode upward, and jump a few inches off the ground.

Land softly, and instantly squat down again.

Perform 20 to 30 reps.

