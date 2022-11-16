6 Best Exercises to Get Rid of Dad Bod

For years, the term dad bod has been used to describe a man who doesn't spend much time at the gym and is typically not used to exercise.

Some thought it was a result of genetics, while others believed that eating poorly and one's lifestyle leads to this physique. While we can't control our genetics, anyone can take control of their diet and exercise routine to get rid of dad bod once and for all.

Best Exercises for Dad Bod

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Squat

The squat is one of the best exercises you can do to strengthen your legs and core. Squats work out many muscles and help increase muscle mass in the glutes, thighs, and calves. They also help reduce the risk of injury by strengthening these muscles.

How to do them:

Stand with feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and toes pointed slightly outward.

Slowly bend your knees while lowering your hips till they're parallel to the floor or as close as possible without compromising form.

Straighten up again while exhaling through pursed lips so that you don’t gasp for air.

Repeat ten times before resting for 30 seconds between each set.

Continue till all sets have been completed for one set, which should take about 15 minutes if done correctly once daily for two weeks.

2) Deadlift

Deadlifts are one of the best exercises for building muscle and strength. They hit the entire back, as well as the forearms, quads, and hamstrings. Deadlifts also help improve balance and flexibility, which is great for preventing injuries.

To do a deadlift:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at arm's length next to the sides of your thighs (or use just one barbell).

Bend down at the hips till your lower back is fully arched, and your quads form a 90-degree angle; keep your knees slightly bent during the movement.

Push through your heels to return to the starting position; repeat ten times before resting 30 seconds between sets, if necessary.

3) Pull-Up

Pull-ups are a great exercise for the back, but they also help with the arms. As you need to hold on to something to do a pull-up, the exercise is also good for grip strength and forearms.

To do a pull-up:

Get into a hanging position with your body tight and straight so that the abs are engaged and support the body.

Your shoulders should be directly in line with the rest of the body. That will ensure proper form throughout the movement. Use an overhand grip for the exercise.

Pull yourself up till your chin crosses the bar, and lower yourself back down under control.

4) Bench Press

The bench press is one of the best exercises for building upper body strength and is a good way to work the chest and shoulders.

To do a bench press:

Lie face down on a flat bench with your shoulders directly below its top edge.

Press the barbell off the rack, and lower it till it touches your chest at a point just below shoulder level.

Press back up by extending your arms till they're fully extended towards the ceiling.

Remember to keep a straight line from shoulder to elbow during each rep. Don’t let these joints roll forward or backward as you lift or lower weight, as that could cause injury over time due to repetitive stress on the joints.

If using dumbbells, hold onto weights that allow you to complete 10-12 reps per set before feeling fatigued (when muscles don't respond well anymore).

Using heavier weights can make achieving higher reps more difficult, while lighter weights won’t offer enough resistance for better results.

5) Row

Rows are an excellent way to build the upper body while strengthening the core. The exercise also has a bit of a cardio component, which is perfect for those looking to burn fat and improve their cardiovascular fitness.

The best part about rows is that they can be done at home or in the gym — they’re very versatile.

To do this exercise:

Pick up two dumbbells, and place them on the floor in front of you.

Grab one in each hand with an overhand grip (palms facing forward), keeping your arms straight as if holding a barbell above your chest.

Bend down so that both knees are bent at almost 90 degrees.

Pull back slightly on the weights, bending at the elbows till they reach shoulder level. Keep them parallel with each other throughout this movement.

Return to the starting position by straightening out your arms again till they're fully extended behind you.

Repeat this movement for 5-10 reps before switching sides so that each side of the body gets equal amount of training time during a session.

Marcy Fitness @MarcyFitness A well-executed one arm dumbbell row builds a strong back. It all strengthens your shoulders, upper arms, and core. These benefits will help you perform many everyday activities with greater ease and less discomfort. You will bend, lift, and carry more effortlessly. A well-executed one arm dumbbell row builds a strong back. It all strengthens your shoulders, upper arms, and core. These benefits will help you perform many everyday activities with greater ease and less discomfort. You will bend, lift, and carry more effortlessly. https://t.co/dtVd2wc5cZ

6) Dip

Dips are a great way to get rid of dad bod and build overall body strength.

Dips are performed by hanging from a bar with palms facing forward, lowering the body till your upper arms are parallel to the floor, and raising yourself back up.

Do as many reps as you can for sets of 15-25 reps, with rest periods in between sets. You should always focus on the right form when doing dips, meaning you should be careful not to lift yourself higher than the parallel position or lower than the full extension position.

Moreover, keep your elbows tucked close to your body throughout the movement so that you don’t put unnecessary stress on them during each repetition. Doing so could lead to injury.

Marcy Fitness @MarcyFitness What are the benefits of dips?



Dips help strengthen the muscles in your: chest, shoulders, triceps, upper back, and lower back. When done correctly, weighted dips can add muscle mass to your upper body. This exercise can also help build your strength for other exercises. What are the benefits of dips? Dips help strengthen the muscles in your: chest, shoulders, triceps, upper back, and lower back. When done correctly, weighted dips can add muscle mass to your upper body. This exercise can also help build your strength for other exercises. https://t.co/3cVUq6uZJ1

Takeaway

We hope that this article has given you some insight into the best exercises to get rid of dad bod.

It can be frustrating to feel out of shape and have excess body fat, but there's no reason why you should not be able to lose weight quickly with these exercises. Remember that consistency is key when trying anything new, so don't lose any sleep over your fitness routine if you aren't seeing immediate results.

Poll : How often do you work out? 0-3 days a week 3-6 days a week 0 votes