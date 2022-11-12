6 Best Exercises to Get Super-Jacked

Getting jacked is an art, and it takes more than a few trips to the gym. You need to know your body type, workouts (both the exercises and their frequency), and what works for you.

Training needs to be fun if you're going to stick with it. Ass long as you're having fun in the gym — and seeing results — you will stay motivated. On that note, here are a few moves that czn help you become super-jacked

Exercises To Get Super-Jacked

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Squat

Squats are a great exercise to build strength in your legs, as well as the core. They work multiple muscle groups at once.

Depending on the variation you choose to perform — a barbell, dumbbells, or kettlebells — you can target different parts of the body. Squats can be done with a barbell, dumbbells, or kettlebells.

Here's how you can do a barbell back squat for strength and growth:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart holding onto a loaded barbell across the back of your shoulders (or holding dumbells) with hands shoulder-width apart.

Bend knees while pushing hips back till the thighs are parallel to the floor, and return to the starting position.

#2 Bench Press

The bench press is one of the best exercises for building upper body strength. You can do it at home or in a gym, with dumbbells or a barbell, Your feet can be on the ground or on a bench.

For this exercise, start by lying on a flat bench. Proceed as follows:

Using an underhand grip, place your palms under the barbell, and wrap around it.

Lift the weight off the rack, and slowly bring it down till it's about to touch your chest.

Press it back up till your arms are fully extended.

Repeat the move for 10-12 reps.

#3 Deadlift

Deadlifts are a great way to build strength in the lower back, quads, hamstrings, and glutes.

To do them:

Stand with feet hip-width apart with a barbell on the floor in front of you.

Bend down, and grab the bar with an overhand grip (palms facing towards you). Your arms should be straight and perpendicular to the floor. Make sure you're not leaning forward or backward to balance yourself.

Lift your chest up as high as possible while keeping your back straight — don't round over. Slowly bend at the knees while keeping them behind the toes till they're slightly below parallel to the ground.

Keep your shins vertical throughout the exercise (i.e., don't let knees come past toes).

Hold that position for one second before returning upright by extending your knees first then hips till you're standing tall again with weight being supported by your heels rather than toes (which should remain flat on the floor).

Perform a few reps till the set is complete.

#4 Pull-Up

Pull-ups are a great exercise to start with, as they don't require any equipment and can be done in a variety of ways. You can do pull-ups on a bar, a tree branch, or even rafters in your house if you're really dedicated to getting jacked.

To do a pull-up:

Take an overhand grip on the bar, with your hands wider than shoulder-width apart. Your palms should be facing away from you.

Pull yourself up till your chin is above the bar, and lower yourself back down slowly for one rep

Note: If that seems difficult at first, try some negative reps where you use assistance from someone else or by using bands/resistance cords.

#5 Overhead Press

The overhead press is a great full body exercise that works the shoulders, back, and arms.

It can be done with dumbbells or a barbell and can be performed standing or seated. This exercise is ideal for anyone looking to build muscle mass in their upper body while also improving shoulder mobility.

The key to getting proper form when performing the overhead press is to keep your elbows tucked at the sides of your body as you lower the weight down till they're parallel with your torso before pressing back up again.

When doing this exercise with dumbbells, you should raise each arm independently. Don't use momentum by swinging both arms simultaneously like you would when using a barbell.

#6 Curl

There's no better exercise to build muscle mass than the curl. This classic lift uses free weights (barbells and dumbbells) to isolate each arm individually, allowing you to focus on isolating each muscle group for maximum growth.

Barbell curls can also be performed standing or seated, which allows you to choose the best option for your body type and/or injury history.

The proper technique for performing curls involves the following steps:

Hold the bar or dumbbells at shoulder height with an underhand grip (palms facing away from you). Your arms should be extended out in front of your body at a 45-degree angle as shown below.

Curl the weight up to your chest till your arms are fully contracted. Lower the weight down slowly till it's at the starting position again. Perform a few reps.

Takeaway

As you can see, there're a lot of different ways to get super-jacked. You don’t need to be able to do all the aforementioned exercises to start getting stronger and more muscular.

However, if you want the best results possible, it might be worth investing some time into learning how each exercise works — and which ones will work best for your body type.

