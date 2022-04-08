6 best exercises for hip pain

The hip is the primary weight-bearing joint in the body that allows you to do things like walk, run, sit, stand, and climb stairs.

Hip discomfort can be caused by a variety of things, including damage to the hip joint or bone. If the pain isn't caused by an injury or an accident, it's most likely due to too much sitting.

Long durations of sitting might result from desk work, excessive driving, or a sedentary lifestyle, all of which can cause hip pain and discomfort.

Hip exercises are here to help you get rid of the pain and ensure that this area moves.

Exercises for hip pain

Hip discomfort can be relieved with flexibility and strength exercises. These exercises should not induce or aggravate pain, despite the fact that they may produce brief discomfort. Stop exercising if it causes pain, or go at a slower pace.

These hip and lower back pain exercises might be precisely what you need to get rid of that nagging discomfort. You can increase your flexibility and prevent future pain by stretching and strengthening muscles that affect your hips.

Hip Squeeze

The hip squeeze is a basic exercise that can help you work your groin muscles. Your groin muscles help control the position of your knees and offer medial stability to your hips.

Here are the steps you can follow to do a proper hip squeeze:

Keep both knees bent and place a small ball, cushion, or towel roll between your knees while lying on your back.

Apply a little squeeze to the pillow. Hold for five seconds before letting go.

Rep 10 times more. If you experience any sharp discomfort, cease the workout immediately.

Hip Rotation Stretch

The hip rotation stretch, also known as the figure-four stretch or piriformis stretch, is an excellent way to keep your hips rotating smoothly throughout their whole range of motion.

Here are the steps you can follow to do a proper hip rotation stretch:

Sit on the floor with your knee straight out in front of you.

Place your ankle on top of your knee to cross one leg over the other (as if crossing your legs while sitting).

Pull your leg across your body gently and keep it there for five seconds.

Slowly pull the top leg's knee away from you until you feel a stretch in your hip.

Hold this stance for five seconds before releasing it softly.

Repeat 10 more times.

Leg swings

Leg swings are a terrific exercise to include in your stretch routine. To really open up your hips, do this dynamic action both front-to-back and side-to-side.

Here are the steps you can follow to do a proper leg swing:

Start by bracing yourself on a sturdy surface, stepping back about a foot, and swinging your leg from side to side like a pendulum.

Avoid rotating your torso as much as possible.

Steady yourself and swing your leg back and forth, allowing your hip flexors, hamstrings, and glutes to stretch.

Yoga Squat

Although yoga squats aren't classic squats that will make your bottom burn, they are excellent for loosening up your hips.

Here are the steps you can follow to do a proper yoga squat:

Stand shoulder-width apart with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Bend your knees and move from a standing position to a squat.

Place your hands in a prayer position or clasp them once you're in a squat with your buttocks near the floor.

To deepen the stretch, use your elbows to press your knees apart.

Hold for a few seconds or perhaps a few minutes.

Single-leg glute bridge

The popular yoga stance, Bridge Pose, provides a slew of feel-good effects and relief from sore hips. Bridging one leg takes the conventional Bridge Pose to the next level.

Here are the steps you can follow to do a proper single-leg glute bridge:

Lie down on your back with your knees bent and your feet hip-width apart on the floor, arms at your sides.

Raise your right leg to the ceiling.

Lift your hips by pressing your left foot into the floor and using your glutes on the left side.

At the apex, pause for a second before slowly lowering your hips back down.

Rep on the opposite side.

Donkey kick

The donkey kick, also known as a glute kickback, helps to strengthen the hip by isolating the movement.

Here are the steps you can follow to do a proper donkey kick:

Get down on all fours to perform.

Lift your left foot toward the sky while keeping your right knee bent.

Maintain a flat foot during the move to engage your glutes.

Push your foot as high as you can toward the ceiling without tilting your pelvis for maximum impact.

Bottomline

Simple hip stretches and strength exercises can help reduce pain and get you back on your feet in a matter of weeks.

It's not a terrible idea to call your doctor if you're in constant pain that doesn't seem to be due to sleeping in an odd position or normal exercise discomfort.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried these hip exercise for hip pain? Yes, and they help No, not yet 0 votes so far