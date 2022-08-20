6 Best Exercises to Improve your Running Speed

Running is a great way to exercise and stay fit, but it doesn't necessarily turn you into Usain Bolt.

To get faster at running, you need to improve your overall muscular strength and power. The following six exercises are some of the best ways to help achieve that:

Exercises to Improve Running Speed

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Deadlift

Deadlifts are one of the best exercises for increasing running speed, as they involve explosive power and help develop strength and endurance in the legs. This exercise is easy to do at home or at the gym and only takes about ten minutes to complete one set.

Deadlifts are an exercise that involves lifting a weight off the ground using a barbell or dumbbells. To perform this exercise correctly, stand with feet shoulder-width apart while holding weights at arm's length next to your sides.

Bend down by bending at the hips till you reach a 90-degree angle, keeping your knees slightly bent throughout the movement so that they don't straighten out too much to help prevent injury.

Straighten your knees till you're standing straight with back straight and shoulders pulled back—it's important not just for appearance but also to avoid injury.

Repeat that for 8-12 reps before resting for 30 seconds between sets.(For an extra challenge: try doing deadlifts with just one leg raised off its side.)

#2 Lunge

Lunges are a great exercise for building lower body strength and improving running speed. They can be done with dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells, and resistance bands.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and hold a dumbbell in each hand at arm's length next to your hips with palms facing inward towards each other.

Step forward into a lunge position so that one leg is bent 90 degrees (front knee should be aligned over front ankle) while the other leg remains straight behind you.

Go down till both knees form an angle of 90 degrees; push off with the lead leg to return to the standing positionm and repeat on the other side.

#3 Single Leg RDL

This exercise is a great way to improve hip strength and balance.

Start by standing on one leg, and lower your body by pushing your hips back.

Make sure you keep your back straight but not locked.

You should feel the weight of the dumbbell in your hand pulling down on you as you do this movement.

Do not let your knee go past your toes when lowering yourself down, but also make sure not to lock out at the bottom of each rep.

Make sure to keep breathing throughout each set.

#4 Squat

Squats are a great way to build strength in the legs, helping you run faster. Squats should be performed without weights or other equipment. The proper form for squats is as follows:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and toes pointed slightly outward (about 30 degrees)

Bend your knees as if sitting in a chair till they're below the hips but not touching the floor.

Keep your back straight, chest lifted, and eyes focused straight ahead throughout the movement

Slowly rise up till you're standing upright again.

#5 Jumping Rope

Jumping rope is probably the most basic and well-known exercise for developing speed and agility. It’s a great tool simply because it helps improve coordination, footwork, balance, and agility.

As you jump rope, you have to keep your arms moving at a high rate of speed so that the rope rotates continuously. That requires some serious coordination as well as great footwork to land properly after each jump.

This workout can help improve your running form by teaching you to run in an upright position (arms long), engage your core muscles in the body, and lower body mechanics like proper knee lift during each stride cycle.

The faster you can swing the rope around while maintaining good technique (i.e., not landing on one foot), the faster you’ll become at running.

#6 Leg Raise

Leg raises are a simple and effective way to improve your running speed. How you perform them is important for success and safety, so follow these guidelines before jumping into an exercise routine:

Lie on the ground, with your legs together and arms crossed in front of your chest.

Raise one leg as high as possible by extending both hips and knees simultaneously. Bring them back down to meet the other leg.

Repeat 20 times for one set, and rest 30 seconds between sets. Do three sets per session.

Make sure to keep your back straight during each repetition so that there's no arching or swaying side-to-side while lifting your body.

That will help prevent injury, as it keeps both balance and proper form in check at all times during the exercise.

Takeaway

We hope you found the above tips and exercises useful. Even if you're not a runner, they can help you improve your speed in any sport. Remember that it's important to stay safe when exercising.

Always check with your doctor before beginning a new exercise routine, and read up on the best practices for particular movements such as sprinting or jumping.

We would love to know your views in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. How often do you run? 0-3 days a week 3-6 days a week 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav