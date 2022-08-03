6 Best Exercises to Improve Your Badminton Performance

Badminton is a sport that can be played by anyone, young or old. It's a fun way to get some cardio exercise into your fitness routine and is a beginner-friendly sport.

People, especially kids, love to play badminton. Whether you're a beginner or pro, you might at some point feel that you want to improve your performance in the sport. If that's the case, read on to learn about exercises that can help strengthen you and get better in badminton.

Exercises to Improve Your Badminton Performance

Check out these six exercises to help improve your performance in this fun sport:

1) Jump Squat

Jump squat is an excellent exercise for your lower body, as it works out all the major lower body muscles. As it's a plyometric exercise, it also helps you to develop power. It gets your body accustomed to jumping, which is required to hit smashes in badminton.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and knees a bit bent.

Bend your knees, and lower yourself into a full squat.

Engage the quads, glutes and hamstrings to lift the body off the floor while extending the legs. When the legs are fully stretched out, the feet will be a few inches (or more) off the floor.

Drop down, and control your landing by going through your foot (toes, ball, arches, heel).

Move into a squat again for another powerful jump. When you land, jump again right away.

2) Quick Feet

Quick feet is a great exercise to work out your quads and increase your speed of movement, which is very important in badminton. It helps develop your fast-twitch muscle fibres.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start in an athletic position, with your feet shoulder-width apart and hips down.

Put your weight on the balls of your feet, and run in place as quickly as you can.

Keep going till the set is done.

3) Burpee

Burpees can help you develop your anaerobic fitness. As it works out your upper body, lower body and core at the same time, your heart and lungs have to work hard to provide enough oxygen to the muscles.

This exercise can also improve the coordination of body movement, which can help you perform better in badminton.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start in a squat position with your knees bent, back straight and feet about shoulder-width apart.

Bring your hands down to the floor in front of you so that they're just inside your feet.

With your weight on your hands, kick your feet back so that you're on your hands and toes in a push-up position.

Do one push-up with your body straight from head to toes. Don't let your back sag or put your butt up in the air.

To do a frog kick, jump your feet back to where they were before.

Stand up, and raise your arms up above your head.

Jump up quickly, and land where you started.

As soon as you land with your knees bent, squat down, and do another rep.

4) Skipping

A great full body movement, skipping is an excellent cardio workout that helps you build strength and endurance. It's a great exercise to improve your coordination and speed on the badminton court.

Check out this video to learn how to perform skipping or rop jumping exercises.

5) Walking Lunge

An advanced version of traditional lunge exercise, walking lunge strengthens your lower body muscles and helps build stamina. A badminton match requires you to be active and on your feet throughout, which means strength and endurance are a basic requirement, which this exercise perfectly fulfills.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Straighten your back, and put your feet about shoulder-width apart. You can keep your hands by your sides or on your hips.

Put your weight on the heel of your right foot, and take a step forward.

In a lunge position, bend your right knee, and bring it down till it's parallel to the floor. Wait a moment.

Move your left foot forward, but don't move your right. Do the same thing with your right foot. In a lunge, stop when your left leg is parallel to the floor.

Repeat this move, 'walking' forward as you lunge and changing the leg you use each time.

Perform two to three sets of 10-12 reps each.

6) Push-up

A great full-body exercise, push-ups help strengthen your upper body and core. As you need do a lot of swinging with your racquet in badminton, upper body strength is key.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Get into the high plank position, positioning your hands slightly wider than your shoulders.

Pull your belly button toward your spine to tighten your core and abs.

Inhale as you slowly bend your elbows, and lower yourself to the floor till your elbows form a 90-degree angle.

Exhale as you squeeze your chest muscles together, and push up through your hands to get back to the starting position.

Takeaway

Performing cardio, strength training and agility exercises can help you improve your badminton performance. The aforementioned exercises, along with many others, can be used to get better in badminton.

Include them in your routine if you're a professional player, or you wish to improve your performance in the sport.

