6 Best Exercises to Lose Arm Fat and Tone Bat Wings

There's nothing quite as frustrating as looking down at your arms and seeing that they're not how you want them to be.

We have different physical strengths and weaknesses; some people aren't blessed with a toned midsection, while others have only their arms to work on. If you're looking for exercises to help tone your bat wings (aka arm fat), you're in the right place.

Exercises to Reduce Arm Fat and Tone Bat Wings

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Tricep Dip

Tricep dips are an exercise that can be done at home, at the gym, or even outdoors if you have the right equipment.

To do them:

Sit on a chair with your feet flat on the floor. Your arms should be bent at a 90-degree angle with palms facing forward and elbows pointed directly behind you (think of making a fist).

Bend your knees so that they rest comfortably underneath your hips.

Keep your back straight but not rigid; don't let it arch like a cat about to pounce.

If that's uncomfortable for you, try placing a pillow or rolled up towel under each armpit for support till it gets easier.

Just remember to keep those abs tight during each rep so that they're engaged throughout the entire exercise routine as well. Only one muscle group - the triceps - should work. so make sure everything else stays relaxed.

#2 Dumbbell Overhead Tricep Extension

Here's how it's done:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold a dumbbell in each hand, with your palms facing in.

Bend at the waist so that you're slightly leaning forward, making sure to keep your back straight.

Straighten your arms behind you till they're parallel to the floor, and raise them till they're almost perpendicular to the floor; don't lock out.

Slowly lower back down without letting your elbows bend or dip past 90 degrees (make sure they stay pointed towards the floor).

#3 Single Arm Seated Dumbbell Press

It’s important to keep your shoulders down and relaxed. Make sure you don’t shrug them up towards your ears, as that will take tension away from the triceps and transfer that on other muscles.

Keep in mind that you can modify this exercise by using a dumbbell or a barbell. If the weight is too much for you to handle with one hand, use both hands till you’re strong enough to do it with only one arm.

To do this exercise:

Lie down straight, with your feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent

Hold a light weight (1-5 pounds) in one hand at chest level

Press it up while using your other arm to stabilize your body.

#4 Tricep Push-up

Triceps push-ups are one of the best exercises to lose arm fat, as they target the triceps muscle—the largest muscle in the upper arm.

The triceps also help the arms bend at the elbow so that can reach things above our heads. If you want toned bat wings with less flab, this exercise is for you. Here's how it's done:

In a push-up position, place your hands under your chest, and fully extend your elbows.

Lower yourself down towards the floor and back up again while keeping your core engaged and body in a straight line.

#5 Tricep Kickback

How to perform this exercise:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and knees soft.

Bend at the waist so that your arms hang straight down from your shoulders.

Lean forward slightly till you feel a stretch in the muscles on the back of your upper arms (triceps).

Raise one arm straight up, bringing it back down again as low as possible without allowing it to rest on its own weight; repeat with the other arm (one rep).

Repeat 12 times for each arm; switch sides, and repeat another 12 times.

#6 Diamond Push-up

Here's how to do it:

Start in a high plank position with your hands underneath your shoulders and feet slightly wider than hip-width apart.

Lower yourself down till the top of your shoulder is aligned with the top of your wrists, keeping a straight line from elbow to wrist (don't let elbows flare out).

Form a triange with your palms as your thumbs join each other, and lower down.

Press back up, squeezing the shoulder blades together as you go to complete one rep.

Takeaway

Now you know what exercises to do for the arms, and how to do them, as you have gained some insight on how to lose arm fat and tone bat wings. The best part about working out?

You don’t have to be perfect. Everyone starts somewhere, so remember that every little step towards your goal is a good one. Consistency is key when it comes to getting results from any type of training programme or workout routine. If you want the best results, make sure you are consistent.

