6 Best Exercises to Lose Weight After 60

As we get older, our bodies start to change. It's perfectly natural and normal, but that doesn't make it any less frustrating.

You’re more prone to injuries; the joints creak and crack when you move them (and they hurt), and your metabolism slows down significantly. For many people, that means gaining weight as they age — and if you're one of them, you may be thinking about how to lose weight after 60.

Exercise is an excellent way to help keep your body healthy in several ways: It can lower your blood pressure, improve cholesterol level, and help prevent diabetes by burning off excess fat stored around the internal organs.

It also increases muscle mass, which helps maintain mobility as you age (if you're not doing enough strength exercises).

Best Exercises To Lose Weight After 60

If you want to lose weight after 60 or stay fit longer, exercise is definitely worth considering — but which kind of exercise? There are many different options out there. Here are six of them:

#1 Walking

Walking is one of the best exercises for weight loss. It's easy to do anywhere, anytime, and can be done with a friend or family member.

Walking is also great, as it works all the major muscle groups, including the arms, legs, and core muscles. The more muscles you work out during exercise, the more calories you will burn throughout the day.

So even if you're not pressed for time right now and have time to hit the gym before work to get your heart rate up, walking can still help you lose weight over time.

#2 Swimming

Swimming is a great low impact exercise for seniors. It's easy on the joints and is a full body exercise, so you get an aerobic workout that improves flexibility and strength. Swimming also helps you lose weight, as water's buoyancy helps offset some of the calories burned during the activity.

In addition to swimming, it's essential to keep the muscles strong with other types of exercises as well. Even if you don't think your muscles are weak, swimming can help prevent falls by reducing muscle loss due to aging and maintaining bone density.

#3 Yoga

Yoga is the best way to exercise your body and mind. It's a great exercise for the elderly, who often find it difficult to keep up with high intensity workouts. Yoga also helps lose weight and get in shape, as well as relax.

The benefits of yoga are well-documented and include increased flexibility, strength, and balance. It can also help you relax, improve your posture and reduce stress. In addition to its physical benefits, yoga can be a great way to combat the mental challenges that come with aging.

Yoga seems like an ideal choice for seniors, as it doesn't involve high impact activities that can cause injury or stress on aging bones and joints. It also offers many of the same health benefits as strength training without stressing these areas too much.

#4 Cycling

Cycling is a great way to get in shape, burn calories, and build muscle. It's also a great aerobic workout that can be done in the comfort of your own home. Cycling is low impact, so it's possible to do it for long periods without injuring yourself. That makes it an excellent exercise for people over 60 who want to lose weight but have joint issues.

Cycling has many health benefits beyond helping lose weight. It can reduce stress and boost mood by increasing endorphin levels in the body while improving blood circulation — primarily through the heart, lungs, and brain. In fact, as cycling helps boost endorphins, it can also help improve sleep quality at night.

#5 Lifting Weights

Lifting weights is a great way to lose weight after 60. It helps you to maintain muscle mass, which is important as you age and also burns more calories than if you don't lift.

If you're looking for the best way to lose weight after 60, lifting weights is a great option. This activity will help you build muscles while burning fat, which means the body will have more energy and be able to perform daily tasks better than before.

#6 Pilates

Pilates is a form of exercise focusing on core strength, flexibility, and balance. It also helps improve posture, and muscle tone and relieves stress.

This low-impact exercise is excellent for anyone looking to lose weight after 60. When you do Pilates, you will feel the results in your body, mind, and soul too.

Takeaway

With the aforementioned options, it should be easy to find an exercise that suits your needs.

Turning 60 doesn't mean you should give up working out. In fact, it can serve as the start of a new chapter in your fitness journey. Remember to consult a doctor before starting any exercise programme, and make sure you have proper shoes for the activity you choose. Happy exercising.

