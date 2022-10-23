6 Best Exercises for Men to do Every Day

The best exercises for men depends on the goals you've set for your physique. If you're looking to get into shape, you need to find a routine that works with your lifestyle.

The following exercises are some of the best, as they can be done anywhere and are simple enough for anyone to do — even if you've never worked out before.

Best Daily Exercises for Men

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Push-up

Push-ups are the best way to build a strong chest, especially if you're looking to bulk up or add some mass. Regardless of your goals, it's a great workout for the chest and delts.

Here's how you can do it:

Lie face down on the floor with your feet extended, arms straight by your side, and palms flat on the floor.

Bend at the elbows, and lower yourself towards the ground till your chest nearly touches it. Push back up using only your arms, keeping them straight throughout (don't use any other muscles).

Repeat till you've completed ten full repetitions with good form (not bouncing off your knees).

As you get stronger and more comfortable with this exercise, gradually increase the number of reps per set to 20 or more before resting for a minute or two between sets so that each one counts as a standalone workout session.

That can also help prevent injury by allowing adequate time for the muscles to recover from extreme stress points caused by heavy lifting done incorrectly over time.

#2 Lunge

The lunge is a great compound exercise that works out the glutes, quads, and hamstrings.

Here's how you do it:

Stand with your feet hip-distance apart.

Step forward with one leg into a lunge position, bending both knees till they are at 90 degrees.

Make sure to keep your torso upright throughout the movement, and don't let your knee go over your toes when stepping down into the lunge.

Make sure to step back up using both legs together to return to the starting position before repeating on the other side.

#3 Squat

Squats are an excellent exercise that can strengthen the legs and improve overall health. They can be done with or without weights, depending on your level of fitness and desire. You may also choose to do squats in a variety of ways, such as:

Standing with feet shoulder-width apart and holding dumbbells at arm’s length by each side

Lower down towards the floor, and place feet flat on the floor with knees slightly bent

Thrust back up as you drill your feet into the ground after you lower yourself into position.

Squats are most commonly performed in gyms. However, they can be done anywhere that has enough space for you to squat down without touching anything (i.e., no walls).

#4 Pull-up

Pull-ups are a fabulous and challenging exercise that can be done anywhere. They're also one of the best bodyweight exercises for men to do daily, as they help build upper body strength and muscle mass.

They're done as follows:

Get into a shoulder-width grip on an overhead bar or another sturdy object.

Pull yourself up till your chin is over the bar, and lower down till your arms are fully extended.

#5 Plank

Planks are a bodyweight exercise that works the entire core and the back of the arms and legs.

It’s easy to progress with planks. You can do them on your knees or elbows, go higher off the ground with each repetition (a high plank), or hold them for longer periods.

There are many ways you can do planks, but starting out on all fours with your hands directly beneath your shoulders and knees under your hips is recommended.

For an easier variation that still provides an effective workout, place one forearm flat on the ground while resting your weight on the other. Raise yourself up onto this hand till you have formed a straight line from your shoulders to feet without slouching.

Start by holding the aforementioned positions for 60 seconds initially; gradually increase till 90 seconds per set (three sets total). That will build strength throughout all four limbs and help develop stabilizing muscles around the major joints like the wrists and ankles.

#6 Crunch

Crunches are a simple exercise that can be done anywhere and any time. You don’t need to go to a gym or buy any equipment. All you need is the floor beneath you.

Crunches are great for strengthening the core muscles, including the lower back, abdominal muscles, and pelvic floor muscles. It also helps improve posture by strengthening these areas and helping get rid of love handles (which are essentially fat stored in those regions).

Takeaway

The best thing about the aforementioned exercises is that they're all extremely simple to do.

You don't need any equipment, and they can be done anywhere, so if you're traveling or living in an apartment without a lot of space for workout equipment, these will work well for you.

The most important thing about doing these exercises is consistency. If you want your body to change, you need to adapt over time. So make sure that every day when possible (or at least three times per week), you do one of these workouts.

