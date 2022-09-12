6 Best Exercises for Men to Get Bigger Back

The back essentially determines how big or small a person’s frame is. You can spend hours working on your chest, arms, abs, or any part of your upper body, but if your back isn’t big, you will appear as if you have a slender build.

Just like other regions of the upper body, the back is fairly easy to train and build. Training the back once or twice a week is good enough to get some good gains and sculpt it.

Best Exercises for Bigger Back

Here are six best exercises for men to add mass to their back. Perform them in 12-15 reps in sets of three or four. Let's get started:

#1 Pull-up

It's done as follows:

Hang off the pull-up bar, hands slightly wider than your shoulders.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together and pull yourself up, getting your chin above the bar.

Lower yourself back down, and let your body hand completely from the bar.

#2 TRX Row

Here's how it's done:

Hold the handles of the TRX band, and step forward, dropping your weight into a plank position while keeping your arms straight.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together, and pull yourself up, bending your elbows back and getting your chest to the rings.

Lower yourself back down to the starting position, straightening your arms out fully.

#3 Lat Pulldown

It's done as follows:

Grip the straight bar handles, and sit down on the seat of the lat pulldown machine, with arms extended straight over your head.

Pull your shoulder blades back, and pull the bar down to your chest while squeezing your back.

Straighten your arms out slowly, releasing the tension in your arms.

#4 Seated Row

Here's how it's done:

Grab the v-bar handle, and sit down on the seat of the seated row machine, with your arms extended straight in front of you.

Lean back slightly, with your chest pushed out.

Pull the handles back towards your belly, pulling your elbows back.

Release the tension, and extend your arms out straight again.

#5 Bent Over Row

It's done as follows:

Hold a barbell, with your hands shoulder width apart.

Hinge forward with your back straight till your upper body is parallel to the floor.

Suspend the dumbbell directly below your chest.

Row the barbell up toward your belly, pulling your elbows upward, and squeeze your shoulder blades.

Release the barbell back toward the floor, straightening out your arms.

#6 Rear Delt Fly

Here's how it's done:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Stand with your back straight and hinge forward, bringing your upper body parallel to the floor and dumbbells suspended below your chest.

Raise the dumbbells up to bring them in line with your shoulders, keeping a slight bend in your elbows.

Bring the dumbbells back down to the starting position.

Takeaway

Add the aforementioned exercises to your back routine to see your back get transformed into the best shape you’ve had. Make sure to get plenty of rest, and eat well to get the best results.

