6 Best Exercises to Prepare for High Altitude Trek

You have decided to embark on a high altitude trek. To enjoy this experience to the fullest, you need to be prepared physically and mentally.

Almost every high-altitude adventure comes with an element of uncertainty, so you need to prepare not just for the unexpected but also for anything unusual. That's why you need to get your physical endurance right before you begin any high-altitude treks.

High altitude trekking requires a lot of strength and endurance. While trekking to high altitudes, your body is exposed to oxygen deficit, and its vital organs are constantly under stress.

To maximise your stamina before you leave for your trek, we have come up with some great exercises that can give you an idea about how to train yourself to reach high-altitude treks.

Exercises to Prepare for High Altitude Trek

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Jump Squat

Start squatting to prepare for your high altitude trek. Squats are found in many training plans, as they provide an excellent all-around workout for your lower body and legs - your body’s mountain climbing engine. Adding a jump helps develop power in the lower legs.

Here's how you do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and squat down till your thighs are at least parallel with the ground.

Keep your chest up, feet flat and knees over your toes as you come up from a squat.

Push through your heels while jumping a few inches off the ground.

Land softly and quietly before doing another squat.

Repeat 15-20 times.

2) Heel Down Exercise

To prepare for your high altitude trek, you need to exercise your lower glutes and quad muscles. When your glutes muscles are strong, you have the balance and strength needed to lower your body weight, and pack weight under control.

To do this exercise:

Stand on a step, balancing with your right foot.

Lift your left heel up, and touch the ground lightly with it.

Bend your right knee, and slowly lower your left leg till your heel is just barely touching the floor or hovering slightly above it

3) Step-up Exercise

To prepare for a high altitude trek, practice taking a seemingly endless series of uphill steps while wearing a heavy pack. This workout builds strength and endurance in your glutes and quad muscles so that you can keep hiking up the mountain hour after hour.

To do this exercise:

Put your left foot on the ground and right foot on the step; your right knee should be bent.

Lift up till you're standing with your right leg nearly straight; your left leg should be bent slightly; place your left foot an inch or so above the step.

Pause in a balanced position, and return to the starting position by stepping down with your left leg and right foot.

Repeat 15 times, and repeat 15 times on the other side.

4) Lift Exercise

This movement prepares for high altitude treks by developing balance, core rotational power and strength in your upper and lower abdominals along with your glutes and leg muscles.

To do this exercise:

Grab the end of a resistance band, and stand sideways to where it's anchored.

Pull the end of the band up across your chest, pivoting so that you're facing in the opposite direction with both arms straight out in front of you.

Keep your foot on the opposite side from where the band is anchored on the floor.

Rotate back around to face forward, and pull down till you're back in the starting position.

Repeat 20 times on each side.

5) Pull-up with Single Arm Row

Give your body time to prepare for high altitude treks by completing this workout. It will build upper body strength and endurance for ropework, and your muscles will be strong for hefting heavy mountaineering gear.

To do this exercise:

Start in a push-up position with your hands on dumbbells and feet set wide apart.

Lower your body down in a straight line, and push back up.

Row one elbow back, bringing the dumbbell up toward your rib cage, and return it to the ground to do another push-up.

Row the other elbow back, and bring the dumbbell up towards your opposite rib cage, keeping your body straight throughout the exercise by not letting your hips rotate.

Keep your chin slightly tucked as you look at the ground ahead of you.

Do 10-15 reps on each arm.

6) Side Plank with Overhead Press with Band Exercise

Prepare for your next high altitude trek with this exercise, which engages muscles that can help you pull on the mountain.

To do this exercise:

Get a resistance band, and secure it to a doorknob or something else about one to two feet off the ground.

Lie on your side facing the door; place your elbow under your shoulder; stack your feet one on top of the other, and pull the band from overhead down toward your shoulder.

Make sure that you keep tension in the band from the extended position to when your elbow is near your ribs.

Do 15 reps on each side.

Takeaway

The best exercises to prepare for high altitude treks are core-strengthening exercises, aerobic workouts and rope climbing.

Remember that the intensity of your workouts is just as important as their duration. Don't hold back, and plan for at least four months of efficient training.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried any of these workouts? Yes! Nope 0 votes so far