6 best exercises to relieve back pain and sciatica

Back pain and sciatica can be painful and difficult to manage. Unlike other forms of body pain, sciatica may not be cured simply by resting.

In simple terms - sciatica is a pain that is caused by irritation and inflammation of the sciatic nerve. The pain that travels from your back and goes through your hips and legs is the one associated with sciatica. The sciatic nerve starts with your lower back, buttocks and hips and goes down to both legs and knees.

If something presses this nerve, pain, numbness and tingling starts to happen on one or both of the legs. A few major causes of sciatica include obesity, poor posture, nerve disorders, blood clots, tumours, etc.

Symptoms of Sciatica

The main symptoms of sciatica start on the affected side of your leg. Some of the most common symptoms include:

Injury

Spinal stenosis or narrowing of the spine canal

A ruptured or damaged disk.

Although primary cases of sciatica get better in four to six weeks, there are some exercises and yoga poses that may also help relieve the pain. If you are suffering from sciatica or back pain, these exercises could help you get some relief:

#1 Knee to chest

Directions:

Start by lying straight on your back with your legs bent, knees facing upward and both your feet flat on the ground.

Now slowly bring your right knee to your chest and hold the position for about 20 to 30 seconds or till you can hold it comfortably.

Release the leg back to its starting position, and repeat with the other leg.

As a variant, you may bring both your legs to the chest together, and hold them for a few seconds.

Check out this video for reference:

#2 The lumbar flexion rotation stretch

Directions:

Start by lying down on your painful side.

Your bottom leg should be straight, and your top leg should be behind your bottom knee.

Reach the top of your hand to your top shoulder blade, and slowly rotate your spine so that your top shoulder moves a bit backwards and towards the floor.

Hold this position for 10 to 20 seconds.

Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side.

Check out this video for reference:

#3 Sitting pigeon pose

Directions:

Sit straight on the floor, and stretch your legs with your feet together.

Bend your left leg, and put your left ankle across your right knee.

Slowly lean forward at your hips, and allow your upper body to lower down towards your thigh.

Hold this position for about 20 seconds or more if you are comfortable.

Now release the position, and repeat the same on the other side.

Check out this video for reference:

#4 Standing hamstring stretch

Directions:

Stand straight. Put one foot on a slightly elevated surface. Use a stair or a stool.

Straighten your leg on the step with your toes pointing up.

Keep your back straight and lean forward.

Hold the position for 10 to 20 seconds, and breathe easily.

Slowly put your leg back, and repeat the same on the other side.

Make sure you don’t overstretch, and hold on to something for better balance.

Check out this video for your reference:

#5 Child’s pose

Directions:

Take a kneeling position. Lower your buttock onto your heels.

Separate your knees as far apart as your hips. Lie your torso down between your thighs.

Now extend your arms in front of your head on the floor.

Hold the position, and breathe easily to relax. Don’t over force your buttocks onto your heels; just stretch gently.

Check out this video for reference:

#6 Glute bridges

Directions:

Lie down straight on the floor with your knees bent, feet shoulder-width apart and arms at your sides.

Push through your heels, and lift your hips so your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to knees.

Hold this position for a few seconds, and slowly lower your hips back to the floor.

Repeat at least 3 times.

Check out this video for reference:

Conclusion

Although these are some of the best exercises that could help you get relief from back pain and sciatica, they may not work for everyone.

When performing these exercises, be very careful, and remember to never force yourself to do a workout that doesn’t feel comfortable. Moreover, if you have other health conditions, talk to your doctor before doing any of these exercises. If you feel increased pain or discomfort after exercising, seek medical attention immediately.

Edited by Bhargav