6 Best Exercises to Slim and Tone Your Inner Thighs

For many people, the inner thigh area can be a major source of concern. It's an area that, together with the lower tummy and upper arms, can be a cause of nightmares for many people.

Strong inner thighs are important, as they help in stability and balance while walking, running, jogging, etc. There are exercises that specifically target these muscles.

Although spot fat removal is not achievable, you can strengthen your inner thigh muscles by performing particular exercises. At best, inner thigh exercises can help you create stronger muscles beneath the fat. If you are experiencing muscular hypertrophy (muscle growth), you may notice an increase in the size of your thighs as well.

Exercises to Tone Inner Thighs

Check out these six best exercises that can slim and tone your inner thighs:

1) Lateral Lunge

This technique is an excellent approach to train the lateral stabilizers, as we often train in the frontal plain. It tones the glutes as well as inner thighs, which aids in stabilizing the knees.

Here's how you do this exercise:

With your feet under your hips and arms by your sides, begin standing sideways at the bottom of the mat.

Take a big stride out with your right leg; sit back with your hips. Bend your right knee so that your thigh is parallel to the floor. Keep your left leg straight, with both feet pointed ahead.

To get back to the starting position, push through the right heel to complete one rep.

Before moving on to your next move, complete ten on each side.

After finishing all your workouts, take a 45-second break. Repeat two more times to complete three rounds.

2) Bulgarian Split Squat

It tones the muscles in the legs, particularly the quads, hamstrings, glutes, calves, and inner thighs, as a lower body workout. Additionally, as it's a one-leg exercise, the core has to work extremely hard to keep you balanced.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start by stepping forward about two feet while holding a weight in each hand.

Place your left foot on the step while extending your left leg back.

Keep your shoulders back and chest up as you bend your knees as much as you can (or till your knee is just above the ground).

To start again, pause, and push through your right heel to complete one rep.

Before moving on to your next move, complete ten reps on each side.

After ending all your workouts, take a 45-second break.

Repeat two more times to complete three rounds.

3) Single Leg Deadlift

A single- eg deadlift is a straightforward but efficient exercise for both balance improvement and building the butt muscles. The exercise can also slim and tone the inner thighs. You can incorporate it in your lower body strengthening and toning regimen.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Holding a kettlebell, stand on your left leg, with your right palm facing the thighs.

Keep your left leg slightly bent, and extend your left arm out to the side for balance.

Lift your right leg straight behind your body as you lean forward till your torso is parallel to the mat, and the kettlebell is close to touching the floor.

To get back to standing on both legs, drive into the left heel to complete one rep.

Before moving on to your next move, complete ten reps on each side.

After finishing your workouts, take a 45-second break.

Repeat two more times to complete three rounds.

4) Sumo Squat

The inner thighs benefit greatly from this squat version. It can strengthen the legs, inner thighs, and calves while extending your range of motion. Along with strengthening the legs, this exercise also helps with balance and posture.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand with your heels shoulder-width apart, and slightly open your toes.

In front of your hips, hold a dumbbell or kettlebell. Reaching back with your hips, bend your knees, and squat down.

Let your arms hang such that the weight stays beneath the shoulders.

Lower yourself till your hips are just above your knees.

After a brief two-second pause at the bottom, force your heels into the ground to stand up again to complete one rep.

Complete ten reps, and immediately move on to your next move.

After finishing all your workouts, take a 45-second break. Perform a further two times for three rounds.

5) Step-Up

One of the best workouts for men's inner thighs that increases body resistance is the step-up. Not only does the hamstring and quadriceps well, but it also stands out as one of the best exercises for getting rid of inner thigh fat.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Place your hands on your waist, and place your feet under your hips as you stand facing a bench or stairs.

Pull the left knee up towards the chest, and place the right foot on the bench or stair.

To get back to the starting position, reverse direction to complete oe rep.

Before moving on to your next move, complete ten reps on each side.

6) Jumping Jack

We will end the session with a relatively simple exercise, which can work like magic for your thighs. This exercise gets the heart beating fast and hard, and you will love the high it will give you.

Here's how you do it:

Begin by standing with your hands by your sides.

Jump with your legs open, little wider than hip-distance and hands overhead.

Jump your legs back together and your arms down by your sides to complete one rep.

Perform ten reps, and immediately move to the next move.

Rest for 45 seconds once you've completed all your workouts. Repeat two more times.

Takeaway

The aforementioned inner thigh exercises can help you feel the burn and tone down the fat pretty quickly when performed regularly. Combine the exercises with a calorie-deficit diet to see quicker results.

