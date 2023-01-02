6 Best Exercises to Target Each Muscle Group

Any list of exercises to target each muscle group will include exercises that work out major muscle groups at the same time. The benefit of such exercises is that they are quite efficient at targeting your entire body.

Below, we have compiled a list of exercises to target each muscle group. These exercises will work out your lower body, upper body, and core, helping you stay fit and strong.

Best Exercises to Target Each Muscle Group

Check out the following exercises to target each muscle group. You can also check out these full-body exercises men can do at home.

1) Squat

The first exercise in our list of exercises to target each muscle group is the humble squat. This exercise will work out your entire lower body and core as well as back. It is one of the best exercises you can do to target major muscle groups.

Instructions:

By keeping a wide stance and positioning your feet directly under the bar, you can use your legs to safely and effectively remove the bar from the rack. Don't favor one foot over the other when picking something up, and keep the load centred.

Keep your back straight and your knees bent slowly and avoid slouching.

Always maintain a position with your hips below the bar.

During the stance phase of the movement, your knee and hip angles should be nearly identical. Never settle for a lower position or a state of relaxation.

Hold a slow, steady tension in your muscles. Take a deep breath as you sink.

Keep your hips under the bar and your back straight as you slowly return to the starting position.

Sets can be done as many times as you like. Starting out, you could do anywhere from one to three sets of six to ten squats.

Squats and deadlifts are some of the best exercises to target each muscle you can do (Image via Pexels @Niragire Tresor)

2) Deadlift

The second exercise in our list of exercises to target each muscle group is deadlift. The hamstrings (at the back of the thigh), quadriceps (at the front of the thigh), gluteals (at the back of the thigh), and the lumbar region all get a workout during a deadlift (erector spinae). Core, abdominal, shoulder, and upper back stabilizer muscles all play a role.

Instructions:

Place your feet shoulder-width apart and stand behind a barbell.

Maintain a tight core and flat back as you sit back on your hips, bend your knees slightly, and lean forward with your torso.

Get a hold of the bar with your hands wider than your shoulders and your palms facing in toward you.

Stand erect with your feet firmly planted on the ground and your arms at your sides.

Flex your abs and glutes at the top, and thrust your hips forward.

To return the weight to the floor, slowly straighten your legs and push your butt forward.

3) Overhead Press

The third exercise in our list of exercises to target each muscle group is the overhead press. The above two exercises work out your lower body and core pretty well. Now, it's time for some upper body action. To strengthen your shoulders, you must do the overhead press.

Instructions:

You should be holding the bar on your front shoulders, with your hands resting next to them.

Bring the bar up over your head until it rests evenly on your shoulders and the middle of your foot.

Shrug your shoulders up to the ceiling and lock your elbows at the top.

Maintain the top position for a full second.

When you're done, bring it back down to your front shoulders and do it again.

Don't bend at the waist, and keep your legs straight.

Overhead press will work out your shoulder and upper back muscles (Image via Pexels @Andres Ayrton)

4) Chest Press

The fourth exercise in our list of exercises to target each muscle group is the chest press. It helps to build upper body strength by strengthening your pectorals, deltoids, triceps, serratus anterior, and biceps.

Instructions:

Put your feet flat on a bench and lie down.

To press one's shoulders into a bench, one must bring them low and back.

The correct way to hold a pair of dumbbells is with your palms facing outward and your thumbs wrapped around the handles.

While breathing in, lower the dumbbells to a position just wider than your mid-chest.

Bring the dumbbells to your chest and touch them gently.

Exhale as you press your arms up, keeping your elbows slightly bent.

Set the weights so that they are slightly below eye level.

Perform two to three sets of 8 to 15 reps.

5) Preacher Curls

The fifth exercise in our list of exercises to target each muscle group is the preacher curl. Preacher curls are the best exercise to work out and develop your biceps.

Instructions:

Position yourself so that your back is against the sloping section of the preacher curl bench.

Raise or lower the bench until its sloping upper portion just touches your armpits.

Grab the curl bar using an underhand grip and a weight of your choosing.

Extend your arms so that your upper arms lie flat on the slanted bench.

Slowly raise the weight by curling your arms up while keeping your upper arms touching the bench.

Keep going until your arms are completely straight.

Rest for a count at the apex of the motion.

Slowly retrace your steps back to the beginning as you count to three.

Perform as many times as you like.

Bicep curls will strengthen your biceps, your major lifting muscles (Image via Pexels @Andrea Piacquadio)

6) Jump Rope

The last exercise on our list of exercises to target each muscle group is jump rope. When you jump rope, you perform a high-impact, total-body exercise by soaring above a moving rope and then hopping over it as it passes your feet. This is one of the best full-body workouts that you can do.

The muscles in your feet, ankles, calves, and quads are all put to use while jumping rope. It's a great way to strengthen your abs, shoulders, and arms. Jumping rope is great for boxers because it strengthens the wrists and calves.

Takeaway

Performing the aforementioned exercises to target each muscle group will work out most of the major muscle groups in your body. You can also check out these best full-body workouts with weights.

Poll : 0 votes