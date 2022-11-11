6 Best Exercises That Are Perfect For Cold & Winter Days

Anyone who knows anything about exercise knows that staying active is important. But when the days get shorter and colder, it can be difficult to get motivated to go outside and exercise. Fortunately for all you indoor-loving Netflix bingers out there, we've come up with six of the best exercises that are perfect for cold and winter days.

Add Sprints And Squats To Your Exercise Routine During Cold & Winter Days

1. Football/Soccer

This is an excellent way to get outside and burn calories while having fun with your kids or friends. It really doesn't matter if it's too cold since all the running, huffing, and puffing will keep you warm. It also increases your heart rate and gives you cardio exercise, which will help your body perform better when the winter running season comes.

2. Strength Training

Strength training is a great way to keep your body strong during cold weather and snow. This form of exercise can be done indoors or outdoors, depending on the space you have available. Compound lifting will warm up your muscles and keep that heart rate high, which means you won't be cold at any given time when you're pumping iron.

If you're looking for ideas on what exercises to do with dumbbells or resistance bands, look no further than this list:

Squats

Lunges

Push-ups

Deadlifts

Bench Press

3. Yoga

You can do yoga almost anywhere. You don’t need a gym or any equipment at all, just a space in your home where you can do the poses in private, and you will be good to go. The best part about yoga is that it doesn’t require much movement, so even if you are feeling too cold to move around outside, you can still exercise by stretching out your muscles and joints indoors.

Yoga is also very beneficial for those with injuries or joint problems like arthritis because it helps keep them limber and flexible. It also increases blood flow throughout the body, which helps improve overall health. Another great thing about yoga is that you don’t have to worry about finding time during a class schedule or driving across town just because there aren’t any nearby classes available.

4. HIIT

HIIT, or high-intensity interval training, is a workout that alternates between short bursts of exercise and recovery periods. The idea behind HIIT is that you work out as hard as possible for a brief period of time before taking a break.

When you return to your exercise, you’ll continue to push yourself at an intense level until the end of your workout. HIIT works great for winters because the intense bursts of activity will get your blood flowing and even help you break a sweat.

This type of training can be done almost anywhere and doesn’t require any special equipment—you just need determination. Because it’s so intense, it’s important to listen to your body when doing HIIT workouts. If you start feeling too exhausted or sore during one session (or over several sessions), take some time off from this form of exercise until those feelings subside.

5. Plyometrics Or Jumping Squats

Plyometrics or jumping squats are a great way to get a cardio workout, build strength and burn fat. They can be done anywhere, anytime, and only require a medicine ball or dumbbell. Jumping squats will work your entire body, including the legs, glutes, and core muscles, while also providing an intense cardio workout that’ll have you breaking into a sweat in no time.

To perform this exercise:

Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding onto the medicine ball (or dumbbells) with both hands at chest height.

Lower down into a squat position until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Jump up as high as possible, landing softly on both feet but not rolling back onto your heels.

Repeat for 10 to 12 reps without resting between sets of jumps.

6. Sprints

Sprints are a great way to increase your heart rate and burn calories. They’re also an excellent way to improve cardiovascular health, so they’re perfect for people who want to lose weight or prevent disease. Sprinting can even have positive mental effects, including improved mood and reduced anxiety!

You don’t have to sprint on a treadmill or in the park—you can perform sprints anywhere there’s enough room to move quickly without running into anything (or anyone). If you’ve got a lot of space at home, try sprinting in the living room; if not, hit up a local track instead!

Conclusion

There are tons of ways to stay fit during the winter season. The key is to get creative and not let yourself fall into a rut! It’s hard to lose sight of your goals during winter since all you want to do is grab a hot chocolate and comfy under a fuzzy blanket, but if you play to your strengths, you can thoroughly enjoy a stellar workout even while the temperature is dropping.

