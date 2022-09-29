6 Best Exercises That Burn Most Calories for Weight Loss

Exercise is one of the most effective ways to lose weight. Not only does it burn calories, which plays a key role in weight loss, but it can also improve mood and increase bone strength.

Research has shown that exercise is linked with many other benefits, including reduced risk for diseases and improved quality of life.

Burning more calories than you take in each day is the only way to lose weight. However, finding the most suitable exercise routine that can help you lose weight effectively can be as challenging as losing weight itself.

That's especially true if you are a beginner. Most experts recommend that beginners start with walking or swimming. They are considered low-impact exercises, which means they do not place too much stress on your joints while they help burn a large number of calories and improve health.

Calorie-Burning Exercises for Weight Loss

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Jumping Rope

Jumping rope is great for developing coordination,calf, ankle, and core strength. It also helps develop posture and cardiovascular endurance, which burns more calories.

To start a jumping rope, slowly flick your wrists, and practice your timing. Once you've mastered that, work on increasing your speed and jumping for longer periods to burn more calories.

2) Sprint

Sprinting is a great way to build up endurance. They help burn more calories and improve the cardiovascular system. It' also a good way to promote fat burning, as the body uses more stored energy during sprints than it does when it's at rest.

To increase the effectiveness of your workout, sprint for 20 seconds, and recover by running at half intensity for twice as long. Start with 10-15 stairs, and gradually build up to two-step climbs.

3) Kickboxing

Kickboxing is a great way to work the upper body and core without putting stress on the legs.

That can be helpful for people who don’t want to jump or have knee pain when they jump. Moreover, kickboxing has been shown to improve balance, coordination, agility, aerobic power, and upper body fitness.

To begin, you will want to learn the basics of boxing (like jabs, crosses, uppercuts, and hooks) and be ready to incorporate squats, lunges, and ducks into your workout routine.

4) Kettlebell Circut

Kettlebell circuits are a top calorie-burning exercise, as they work with both muscle and cardio. You’re lifting weights in a way that keeps your heart rate up the whole time, so you build muscle and burn fat.

Kettlebell training has been shown to boost both strength and metabolism. The key is to include squatting, swinging, pushing, pulling, and core moves to work the entire body and alternate between upper and lower body movements so that you can keep going longer before fatiguing.

If you're new to kettlebell complexes, try performing a kettlebell deadlift to squat clean, followed by a kettlebell push press, and repeat.

5) Rowing

Rowing is a full body exercise that works with the glutes, hamstrings, back, core, hips, and arms. It’s great for strengthening the posterior chain — the back of your body. Rowing is a full body exercise that builds muscle, revs metabolism, and can help burn body fat.

Here's how to do it:

As you start each pull, push back with your legs; lean back till your torso is at about a 45-degree angle, and pull with your arms into your chest. To reverse the movement, reach forward past your knees with your arms; hinge forward from the waist till your torso is upright again, and return to the starting position.

6) Loaded Kettlebell Carry

Carry a kettlebell or dumbbell while walking around your house or neighborhood. Carrying weight is a great way to strengthen the core and build muscle, especially if you increase the weight over time.

When you want to burn calories, start with a weight that feels heavy enough so that you must lead with your glutes. Hold the weights at your sides with your shoulders down and back, chest open, lats engaged, abs tight, glutes squeezed, and shoulders and hips square.

Takeaway

When trying to decide the workouts for burning the most calories, you have to consider the big picture.

You need to consider how each exercise affects your health. For example, strength training is important, as it builds muscle, which helps the body burn fat more efficiently when you’re doing regular activities, like walking and running.

Moreover, practicing yoga regularly can help with flexibility and balance, which are crucial to maintain physical function as you age.

In other words, when you seek the best weight loss exercises that also provide ample calorie burn, you're looking for activities that work towards helping you achieve optimal fitness.

