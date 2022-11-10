6 Best Exercises That Will Add Serious Pec Size

If you're looking to build some beginner gains, the first thing you need to do is start with the basic exercises: push-ups, pull-ups, and dips.

However, if your goal is to add serious size to your chest and shoulders, you need to include a few moves in your workout routine. Here are some of the best exercises you can do to add size to your pecs:

Exercises to Boost Pec Size

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Bench Press

The bench press is a big lift for the pecs. It also works the middle back, shoulders and triceps, but there's no doubt you will feel it in the pecs when you're done.

It's done as follows:

Make sure to have a strong grip on the bar before lifting it off of its rack - this will keep it from slipping out of your hands.

Put your feet flat on the floor underneath or slightly behind where they would be if seated on an exercise bench (that will allow you to use more weight).

Keep your elbows close to the sides as they lower down, and squeeze them back at top of the movement.

Push up through the full range of motion till the arms are straight without locking your elbows out completely (that helps prevent injury).

#2 Dumbbell Flye

Dumbbell flyes are great at targeting the pectorialis. When you're trying to build a massive chest, bench pressing isn't enough.

If you really want to fill out your chest, flyes are essential, as they stretch out the muscles on the sides, making the chest look massive. For this exercise, you will use a pair of dumbbells, and perform it in a seated position with an incline bench.

Proceed as follows:

Lie back on the bench as if you were going to bench press, with your feet flat on the floor.

Extend your arms out so that they're perpendicular to the body (no wider), and start off by keeping them at a slight bend in the elbow as well.

Raise the dumbbells towards your chest till they reach overhead, and lower them back down again for one rep.

That can be done for anywhere from 10-20 reps per set; try aiming for three sets, if possible.

#3 Incline Bench Press

The incline bench press is a great exercise for building mass in the pectoral muscles. It’s also a compound exercise, meaning it works multiple muscle groups and can help improve your strength and pecs.

To do this exercise with a barbell:

Lie on an incline bench (typically 45 degrees) with your feet flat on the floor and knees bent about 90 degrees.

Grab the barbell with an overhand grip, with hands just wider than shoulder-width apart.

Keep your elbows close to your torso at all times during the movement — it’s important to avoid letting them flare out toward the sides of the body when lifting heavy weights.

Bring the weight up off its rack, and lower it back down along its path of travel in a controlled fashion before doing a few reps.

You can also use dumbbells instead of a barbell if you prefer more variety in terms of hand position and grip width.

#4 Push-Up

Push-ups are a great exercise for the chest and triceps. They also target the shoulders, upper back, biceps, core muscles, and lower body.

When done correctly, push-ups can be one of the most effective exercises for developing muscle mass in the pecs.

To do a push-up:

Place both hands on the floor about shoulder-width apart.

Keep your feet together with your toes on the floor or crossed over each other at the ankles.

Lower yourself by going down till your chest almost touches the floor.

Press back up to starting position till the arms are straightened again. Repeat this movement for the desired number of reps or time period.

#5 Dip

Dips are an excellent exercise for adding size to the pecs. When you perform dips, you’re leveraging the weight of your body against gravity to put tension on the pectoral muscles and stretch them out. You also get a good amount of indirect work from other muscle groups, including the triceps, lats, and shoulders.

Dips can be done using parallel bars or a bench or chair setup with two benches/or chairs facing each other. That allows for greater support if you’re not strong enough for regular dips (which is usually the case when starting out with this exercise).

Proceed as follows:

For either method, place hands about shoulder-width apart on whatever surface you’ve chosen. Keep them in place throughout the movement by keeping elbows tight against the sides of the body. You want to avoid having them flare out away from sides during execution.

Lower down, and push your chest out. Put as much force as possible, and press back up. Repeat for reps.

Marcy Fitness @MarcyFitness What are the benefits of dips?



Dips help strengthen the muscles in your: chest, shoulders, triceps, upper back, and lower back. When done correctly, weighted dips can add muscle mass to your upper body. This exercise can also help build your strength for other exercises. What are the benefits of dips? Dips help strengthen the muscles in your: chest, shoulders, triceps, upper back, and lower back. When done correctly, weighted dips can add muscle mass to your upper body. This exercise can also help build your strength for other exercises. https://t.co/3cVUq6uZJ1

#6 Dumbbell Pullover

Dumbbell pullovers are a great way to stretch the lats and hit the chest.

Here's how you do them:

Lie on a bench with your lower back pressed into the pad and head hanging over the end of it.

Hold a dumbbell in your right hand, with your palm facing up at shoulder level, and extend both arms straight above you so that they're perpendicular to your body.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together as you lower the weight behind you till it reaches or comes close to touching your upper back or spine (but don't let it touch).

Raise the weight back up in an arc towards shoulder level using mainly chest muscles, keeping your elbows pointing down towards the side of the body throughout the movement so that the wrists stay straight and shoulders remain stable throughout the exercise.

Repeat for reps before switching sides.

🇵🇭 Sauc3 @DCX_Sauc3 Dumbbell Pullovers 4x12 40lbs



This is another solid exercise for bigger lats Dumbbell Pullovers 4x12 40lbsThis is another solid exercise for bigger lats https://t.co/0coG5QNzY0

Takeaway

So there you have it: six moves that can help you add mass and thickness to your pecs. However, remember that, like any good bodybuilding programme, these exercises must be done with a clear plan in mind.

While all these moves are great for building up the chest muscles and improving your overall physique, they aren’t going to do much if you don’t focus on proper form and execution. So take some time out of your day to warm up properly before each exercise session — especially when starting out.

