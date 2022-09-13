6 Best Exercises That Will Get You Ripped

Getting ripped is the ultimate goal for many people, but it can be tough to exercise and motivate yourself to get there.

If you want to see results in the gym, focus on a few key exercises that can help you realize your goal.

Best Exercises to Get Ripped

Here's a look at six such workouts:

#1 Pull-up

Pull-ups are one of the best exercises for the back muscles. They work the entire upper body and can be done with a partner or a machine, at home, or in the gym. This exercise is very easy and requires no equipment, making it a great choice for beginners who are just starting out with their fitness journey.

Pull-ups target the lats (latissimus dorsi), which run from the lower back to the sides above each arm, and triceps (triceps brachii) located on the backs of your arms between elbows and shoulders.

Here's how it's done:

Grab the bar with an overhand grip.

Pull yourself up by isolating your back muscles and using your arms as hooks.

Lower down and repeat.

#2 Leg Extension

Leg extensions are a great exercise for the quadriceps or thighs. They can also be used as a good warm-up before other leg exercises.

These can either be done on a machine or with your own bodyweight. Leg extensions are mainly used to isolate the quads and do not work in conjunction with the hamstrings. That'swhy they should not be part of any leg workout programme that includes squats.

They're done as follows:

Get on a leg extension machine, and set the weight to the desired amount.

Push the weight with your quads, and extend it till your knees are straight. Perform a few reps.

#3 Bent-Over Row

You'll need a barbell or dumbbell for this exercise. It's done as follows:

Keep your back straight, and pull the weight up to your chest.

Keep your arms straight, and pull the weight up to your chest.

If you are using a barbell, keep your elbows close to your body as you lift it overhead.

#4 Chest Press

The chest press is a very effective exercise for building muscles in your chest. You can do it by lying down on a bench with dumbbells or a barbell.

If you're using weights, start out with light ones till you get used to the movement pattern. Gradually increase the weight as you grow stronger. Do three sets of ten repetitions each workout day.

They're done as follows:

Lie down on a bench, and grab a pair of dumbbells.

Arch your back, and push your chest out.

Press the weight up, and bring it down to rest.

Perform a few reps, and do as many as you can.

#5 Bicep Curl

This is a good exercise to build muscle in the biceps. You can do it at home or at the gym, with a dumbbell or barbell.

Do 10-12 repetitions of this exercise two or three times a week, working up to 20 reps by the end of the month. It's also possible to do this workout using both arms at once, which is known as dumbbell alternating curls.

It's done as follows:

Grab a pair of dumbbells with a neutral grip.

Curl one dumbbell up to your shoulder as you keep the other one still.

Bring the raised dumbbell down, and bring the other arm up.

Perform a few reps.

#6 Plank

Planks are a great exercise for the core, shoulders, and back. They help strengthen the abs and arms as well. Planks can be done on the floor or on a bench.

They're done as follows:

Get into a push-up position, and rest on your arms.

Raise the rest of your body, and pull your torso in.

Make sure your body is parallel to the ground, and hold the stance for 30 seconds to a minute.

Takeaway

We hope this guide has been helpful for you. Getting ripped is about more than just lifting weights; it’s about building muscle, losing fat, and getting healthy.

The best exercises are those that work your body to give you a balanced workout and an amazing physique. By doing the aforementioned exercises consistently and with good form, you should see results quickly.

