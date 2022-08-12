6 Best Exercises to Get Massive Forearms Like Popeye

Having strong forearms like Popeye isn't just a sign of strength; it's also a sign of toughness, grit and hours of exercise.

These muscles are used in everyday tasks, like opening jars and carrying heavy items. So having them at peak performance is important. What better way to get massive forearms than with a few exercises?

Exercises to Get Popeye-like Forearms

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Dumbbell Wrist Curl

Here's how it's done:

Grab a pair of dumbbells with your palms facing in.

Curl the dumbbells up towards your forearms, stopping just before they touch.

Hold for a second, and lower back to thestarting position.

Repeat for a set number of reps (usually 8-15).

2) Reverse Dumbbell Wrist Curl

This is another great exercise for developing killer forearms.

Hold the dumbbells with palms facing up, and flex your wrists up as far as possible, making sure to keep your forearms on the bench at all times.

Lower back to the starting position, and repeat for the desired number of repetitions. It's important not to let your forearms rest on the bench while doing this exercise to ensure proper activation of muscles in your forearm.

3) Barbell Wrist Curl

To do the barbell wrist curl, hold a barbell or dumbbell in front of your body with both hands. Keep your elbows tucked in against your sides, and focus on curling the weight up, not on bending your wrists backward. Don't use too much weight; start at 20 pounds or less if this is a new exercise for you.

To avoid using momentum to get the weight moving upward and relying more on arm strength than forearm, don't bounce or jerk the weight up when lowering it back down. Instead take twk seconds to lower it back down gently before performing another rep

4) Reverse Barbell Wrist Curl

This exercise is what you want to be doing when you want to get Popeye forearms.

Hold your barbell with your palms facing up, and curl it up using only your forearm muscles. Make sure to keep your wrists straight at all times during this motion.

Once you reach the top of the curl, hold for a few seconds before slowly lowering back down and repeating for reps.

5) Plate Pinch Grip Hold

You can do this exercise as follows.

Hold the weight plates in one hand. If you're at a gym, this is as easy as picking up some extra weight and placing them on the barbell.

If you have no access to a gym or prefer to do your workouts at home, simply grab two small plates (5 pounds or less), and hold them with just your thumb and index finger.

Squeeze the weight plates till they're in your hand. You should feel like it's impossible for anything else to enter that space between your fingers and not just because there are heavy objects pinching down on them.

Think of how much more pressure it would take to squeeze around something than if everything were loose and free-flowing. It's the same principle applied here:

The tighter you squeeze those plates together, the harder it will be for anyone else (or even yourself) to pull them apart from each other.

Hold for as long as possible (upwards of ten seconds). That can be tricky at first, as you'll likely go up against what feels natural when trying not only to hold onto something but also squeezing down hard enough so that another person couldn't separate one object from another without difficulty. However, once mastered over time through repetition, you'll find out exactly why Popeye has such large forearms.

6) Farmer's Walk

This exercise demands proper form to derive the maximum benefit. Therefore, focus on getting in the correct position, and perfect the speed and duration.

To begin, grab a heavy dumbbell in each hand.

Walk for a distance while carrying the weights, focusing on form and not technique.

The goal is to walk as far as possible before your arms give out, and you need to rest them at your sides.

So don't worry about making it pretty or worrying about looking like a “real” farmer's walk. Just go all out with whatever weight you're using, and try to keep walking till you've no choice but to drop the bells into their resting position on the floor (or wherever else they may fall).

Rest briefly if necessary—but try not to rest too much. You want this exercise done fast. So that means keeping up with your heart rate by going full throttle from start to finish without stopping for too long, which will cause you to lose momentum.

Takeaway

Now that you know the best exercises to get Popeye-like forearms, it's time to put them into action.

First, make sure to warm up,and stretch your forearms before starting any of these movements. Second, focus on increasing your weight over time as you become stronger so that you'll be able to withstand heavier loads without injury.

